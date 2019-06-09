Sofia Richie Spreads Her Legs In Tiny Shorts For Racy New Instagram Post

Sofia Richie turned up the heat on social media one more time when she shared some super sexy snaps on Instagram on Saturday.

The model posted a few new pics on her feed where she looked stunning as always. In the first three photos, she is seen rocking a casual look with a fancy twist, consisting of a basic white top and super short denim shorts, with she topped off with a crisp red checked blazer. The 20-year-old spread her legs open as put her best modelling skills to work while sitting on a bench in what is presumably her Los Angeles home. She gazed straight at the camera while showing off her tanned lean legs and enviable figure, and her glam game was also on point.

Sofia wore her long blonde locks down in a sleek style with a center part, a look that was put together by her hairstylist Kathleen, who she tagged on the photos. She also rocked a full face of makeup, courtesy of her makeup artist Janelle, including a perfectly shaped cat eyeliner, lots of contour and highlighter, and a dab of light-colored pink lip gloss on her full lips for some extra sparkle.

The blonde beauty opted for some white nail polish to match her top, and she accessorized her casual yet stylish look with several rings across her fingers and a pair of gold hoop earrings. In fact, many of her 4.4 million Instagram followers agree that she is the queen of making simple fashion choices work, with one even commenting on her post, “Girl you can wear a simple outfit and make it look bomb af!”

But perhaps the most interesting part of her post were the last two pictures, where Sofia’s outfit suddenly changes to a costume inspired by the hit TV show The Handmaid’s Tale. The ensemble swap was actually for her pal’s Anastasia Karanikolaou’s birthday bash, which was organized by Kylie Jenner and was fully inspired on the popular series. According to The Daily Mail, all the girls wore the same outfits that the women on the show wear, including the red dresses and capes as well as the white head caps.

Kylie proudly showed off the party that she put together for her bestie, including a dinner table set up for everyone invited decorated with a personalized letter for each guest. Sofia had a rocky relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner clan at the start of her relationship with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick, but it seems like they all get along now, with Sofia and Kylie even posing together for selfies on Saturday.