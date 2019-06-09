Zita Vass Flaunts Incredible Bikini Bod In New Instagram Share

American model and actress Zita Vass, who is known for her skin-baring pics on Instagram, recently took to her page and stunned her fans with a set of new bikini pictures.

In the pics, Zita could be seen wearing a dangerously-short, neon green bikini that allowed her to put her famous curves on full display. The risque ensemble not only allowed her to flaunt her enviable cleavage but the thong-style bikini bottoms also exposed her pert derriere.

To spice things up, the model turned her back toward the camera to show off her curves and send temperatures soaring. She threw her head back and flashed an ear-to-ear smile to melt many hearts. In the second pic, she tugged at the straps of her bra and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose.

The model accessorized with gold pendants and gold hoop earrings and, in terms of her aesthetics, she opted for a full face of makeup but used subtle shades.

As of this writing, the picture amassed almost 6,000 likes and close to 200 comments wherein fans and followers drooled over Zita’s hotness and showered her with compliments.

Commenting on the picture, one fan wrote that Zita has the most beautiful smile in the world, while another one said that she is the most beautiful woman on Instagram.

A third fan said that the model represents “flawless body goals right here,” while another one said that she is killing it in the neon-colored bikini.

Apart from the said picture, Zita also shared a series of Instagram Stories with her fans. In a lot of videos, she could be seen dressed up in pink gym pants and a matching sports bra to perform some exercises, however, one picture stood out wherein she was featured donning a lace bodysuit which left little to the imagination of the viewers.

Loading...

Per to an article by Maxim, the San Diego native became popular on Instagram after she appeared on the magazine’s Hometown Hottie section. Owing to her modeling talent, the stunner later landed multiple spots in the magazine’s international editions, including a six-page spread in Maxim Australia and the cover of Maxim South Africa.

In the interview, Zita was asked about her ideal man and how she lets someone know if she is interested. In response, the model said the following.