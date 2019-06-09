‘Trump’s Gone, Meghan’s Back’ Notes ‘Times Of London’ In Front Page Headline As Duchess Emerges From Leave

A leading British newspaper made a connection Sunday between Donald Trump's departure from the United Kingdom and Meghan Markle's reemergence on to the public scene.

Donald Trump concluded his first official state visit to the United Kingdom on Wednesday, as Britain’s Metro newspaper noted, and just three days later the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, made her first public appearance in more than a month, since she gave birth to her first child with her husband, Prince Harry. And one leading British newspaper appeared to say that the proximity of the two events was not a coincidence.

As Inquisitr reported, as early as mid-April reports circulated that Markle would use her maternity leave following the birth of the baby as a pretext to skip the official events during Trump’s state visit — events that as the wife of Prince Harry she would normally be required to attend. British royals are generally expected, or even required, to keep their political opinions to themselves. But prior to marrying into the British royal family, the American-born Markle made little attempt to disguise her revulsion at Trump.

During the 2016 United States presidential campaign, Markle — then an actress starring on the USA Network drama Suits — gave an interview (viewable via YouTube) in which she condemned Trump as “misogynistic” and said she might move to Canada is Trump won the election. As it turned out, she moved to the United Kingdom instead.

The Times of London on its Sunday front page appeared to draw a connection between Trump’s departure and Markle’s reemergence.

Markle’s comments about Trump apparently had not come to his attention previously, but when her remarks were read to him prior to his U.K. state visit, Trump declared, “I didn’t know she was nasty,” as quoted by CNN.

Trump has frequently used the adjective “nasty” to attack women who have made critical comments about him. He called Hillary Clinton a “nasty woman” during a 2016 presidential debate, as CNN recounted, and has since used the degrading term as an insult against not only Markle, but also House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and, as Inquisitr reported, California Senator Kamala Harris, who is also a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

Meghan Markle skipped all of the events on Donald Trump’s state visit to the U.K. last week. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Though Markle remains on maternity leave, during which she did, as had been previously rumored, stay away from all of Trump’s events during the visit last week, the Duchess reemerged on Saturday to take part in the “Trooping the Color” event — a large, ceremonial military parade staged to commemorate the 93rd birthday of Britain’s longest-ever reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, according to a report by The Daily Beast.