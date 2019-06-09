Watch Brazil Vs. Jamaica FIFA Women’s World Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Group C Opener Live Online

Jamaica's Reggae Girlz make a historic debut at the FIFA Women's World Cup, as they take on a favored, but nonetheless struggling Brazil squad.

Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz are finally at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, completing an arduous and historic journey to become the first Caribbean-based team to qualify for the event. But to get to this point, the team needed a boost from a prominent patron, since very little support was coming from the country’s Football Federation, according to a Huffington Post report. That patron emerged in the form of Cedella Marley, daughter of the late, iconic reggae music star Bon Marley, who was himself an ardent fan of the game. With Cedella Marley acting as “ambassador” and chief fundraiser, the team was resurrected from a disbanding in 2016, and now face a formidable foe, Brazil, in their World Cup debut, a game that will live stream from France.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Central European Time at the 20,000-seat Stade des Alpes in Grenoble, France, on Sunday, June 9.

In the United States, kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 6:30 a.m. Pacific. In India, the live stream gets underway at 7 p.m. on Sunday evening.

In fact, the Jamaica women’s team was largely inactive in international competition from 2008 to 2014, as Deadspin reported, due to a lack of funding.

“Aside from my own family’s personal love for the game, I was raised to believe everyone has their right to fulfill their destiny and pursue their dreams, especially when you have a God-given talent,” the Marley daughter, who serves as CEO of the record label, Tuff Gong, founded by her father, as quoted by The Washington Post.

But the Brazil women’s team also suffers from a lack of support from the country’s football establishment, and despite being listed as heavy favorites over Jamaica, comes into Sunday’s game on a nine-match losing streak, per Soccerway.

To make matters worse, Marta — Brazil’s iconic superstar and one of the biggest attractions at the Women’s World Cup — will miss the match with a thigh injury, according to ESPN.

Brazil’s legendary Marta will miss her team’s World Cup opener with a thigh injury. Buda Mendes / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Brazil vs. Jamaica Women’s World Cup Group C opener, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To view the Brazil vs. Jamaica FIFA Women’s World Cup group stage match streaming live for free without a cable subscription, fans may sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of the “internet TV” services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods, allowing fans to watch the Brazil vs. Jamaica contest — and all Women’s World Cup matches during that week-long period — streamed live at no charge.

In Jamaica, Television Jamaica and SportsMax have rights to the game, with the latter outlet also carrying the game throughout the Caribbean. In Brazil, SportTV PlayBBC iPlayer, while in North Africa and the Middle East, beIn Connect has the live stream.