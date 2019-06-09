Gleeks Rejoice Over ‘Glee’ Cast Reunion

The band is back together, well, sort of! Several of the original cast members of the hit musical series, Glee, recently reunited and Gleeks — aka Glee fans — everywhere are rejoicing, according to a report from Hollywood Life.

Glee, which was created by Ryan Murphy, first aired in 2009 and documented the lives of glee club students at William McKinley High School. It’s been almost five years since the show ended but it seems the gang stays in touch. This weekend, Kevin McHale, who played Artie Abrams, Jenna Ushkowitz, who played Tina Cohen-Chang, Amber Riley, who played Mercedes Jones, Chord Overstreet, who played Sam Evans, Harry Shum Jr., who played Mike Chang, Dianna Agron, who played Quinn Fabray, and Darren Criss, who played Blaine Anderson, all got together for a night of drinks and karaoke.

The stars reportedly took the stage to belt out the karaoke version of “Shallow,” from by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s film, A Star Is Born, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly.

Evidence of the gleeful reunion can be found on Instagram. Agron posted a shot of the group huddled together with their arms around each other with big smiles on their faces. The same image was also posted by McHale and Shum Jr., with the caption, “The best photo we’ve ever taken.”

Fans of the series were quick to flood the comment section of the photo.

“Omg Glee needs to come back on,” one fan wrote under McHale’s photo.

“This makes me so happy,” someone else commented on Agron’s share.

“I LOVE THIS PHOTO SO MUCH! My heart is hurting,” another exclaimed.

Notably missing from the photo were Lea Michele, who played Rachel Berry, Naya Rivera, who played Santana Lopez, Heather Morris, who played Brittany S. Pierce, Chris Colfer, who played Kurt Hummel, Matthew Morrison, who played Will Schuester, and Jane Lynch, who played Sue Sylvester.

Loading...

Since the show ended, the many of the cast members have gone on to pursue solo music careers, including McHale, who is currently preparing to release his debut EP, according to Hollywood Life. McHale has already dropped the a single from the EP, “James Dean,” which is described as a “steamy track that oozes confidence through and through.”

While chatting with Hollywood Life, the actor and singer said despite sounding confident on the new song, it’s not always that way for him in real life.

“On one of the songs, ‘James Dean,’ I’m almost role playing,” he said. “Like I wish I was this confident when I’m beginning a relationship with somebody and not busy second guessing everything.”

He also described his time on Glee as having “the best of both worlds” since he was able to do two of the things he loves, singing and acting. McHale’s EP is expected to drop later this month.