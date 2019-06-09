‘Maxim’ Model Carmella Rose Dances In Thong Bikini For Racy Instagram Video

Carmella Rose is enjoying the beach and the sunset, and her Instagram followers are enjoying the fantastic views she provided while dancing in a thong.

The Maxim model shared a racy video on Instagram this weekend showing herself bathed in sunlight as she danced in waist-deep water. Carmella wore a very revealing thong bikini in the video, which was a huge hit with her 2.1 million followers. The video attracted thousands of likes and supportive comments from the model’s fans.

As Carmella wrote in the video’s caption, she hoped that the video would help to raise awareness of World Oceans Day. Held on Saturday, the day is meant to raise awareness of ocean conservation and help explain what people can do to help. The official site for World Oceans Day noted that the day is mean to connect people from across the globe to find ways to create a better future. There were a number of celebrations across the globe and other celebrities who helped to spread the word about the day and its meaning.

Carmella Rose included her own message in support of oceans.

“When we protect our oceans, we’re protecting our future,” she wrote.

The message seemed to land well with her fans.

“I fell like if we made you the face of ocean conservation people would pay way more attention,” one person commented.

Carmella Rose would certainly seem to have a platform that could help make a difference. The model, who was featured as the Maxim Instagram Girl of the Week in 2015, is among the most-followed models on the social media platform and gives her fans a mix of revealing pictures and glimpses of her private life.

Carmella has never been shy, either about showing off her own body or sharing some very revealing details from her own life. In an interview with Maxim for her Instagram Girl of the Week honor, Carmella opened up about her affinity for one-night stands. The model said there is an advantage in having a hook-up with no emotional involvement.

“So you go out, often these nights begin with tequila shots and beer buckets,” Carmella Rose shared. “Which lower your level of shyness and increase your confidence to prowl. Once you find him, you are never going to see him again so might as well try that fake Australian accent you’ve been working on your whole life. It’s the beginning of your nomination to win best actress.”