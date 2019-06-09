George Conway Says Rudy Giuliani Is ‘An Embarrassment To The Legal Profession’

George Conway, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s husband, blasted President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani on Saturday, The Washington Examiner reports.

Conway, perhaps best-known for being a vocal Trump critic, called Giuliani an “embarrassment” to his profession.

“He became an embarrassment to the legal profession,” Conway said of the president’s lawyer.

“People have made lots of jokes about it, including me. But it’s actually quite sad. He destroyed his reputation for Donald J. Trump. How could that possibly have been worth it?”

As the Washington Examiner notes, Conway was reacting to Giuliani’s announcement that he will stop working for Trump once he finishes “cleanup” from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

The news came as somewhat of a surprise given that Giuliani has become a key Trump ally since joining the president’s legal team.

The lawyer later said on Twitter that he “has no plans” to stop representing Trump.

Known for publicly defending Trump against Democratic attacks and making television appearances, Giuliani has been criticized and ridiculed for making gaffes while publicly defending his most prominent client.

Most recently, Giuliani came under fire for attempting to seek dirt on former vice president and currently the Democratic front-runner, Delaware Democrat Joe Biden. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Giuliani planned on traveling to Ukraine to uncover Joe Biden’s son Hunter’s alleged ties to the Ukrainian oligarch.

The lawyer announced that he would be traveling to the eastern European country in order to talk to top prosecutors, and see whether Biden is compromised. Following intense backlash and public pressure, Giuliani cancelled his trip to Ukraine, without fully giving up on the idea.

The attorney’s attempts to make a connection between Joe Biden and Ukrainian oligarchs appear to be backfiring, however. Earlier this week, reports alleged that House Democrats are interested in investigating the attorney. Giuliani defended himself against accusations, stating that he welcomes Democratic probes.

JUST IN: House Democrats consider launching investigation into Rudy Giuliani https://t.co/Bk4U8VdMjy pic.twitter.com/3TtgTpf9gQ — The Hill (@thehill) June 7, 2019

“If they want to come after me, I gladly accept it, because we could just make the Biden stuff bigger news. Do it! Give me a chance to give a couple speeches about it and hold a press conference,” he said.

Like Giuliani, George Conway is also a lawyer, and a partner at prominent Wall Street firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. According to author Michael Wolff’s book, Siege: Trump Under Fire, Conway — who is also a conservative — was pressured to criticize Trump by his business associates.

.@gtconway3d spent D-Day anniversary tweeting Reagan was better than Trump while Kellyanne was in Normandy https://t.co/NXvmIEUypt — Newsweek (@Newsweek) June 6, 2019

According to the writer, Conway had been facing “enormous pressure” to “distance himself from Trump and his lies.” He appears to have successfully done so, frequently and viciously criticizing the president despite the fact that his wife is serving as White House counselor.