Jenna Bush Hager And Her Two Young Daughters Remember Barbara Bush On What Would Have Been Her 94th Birthday

'I love you Ganny! Happy birthday!' said Jenna Bush Hager's two daughters, Mila and Poppy, in a sweet Instagram video.

It’s been a painful past year for the Bush family, as they lost both Barbara Bush and former U.S. President George H.W. Bush within months of one another. Barbara Pierce Bush passed away on April 17, 2018, at 92-years-old. Former President George H.W. Bush then passed away just a short time after his beloved wife on November 30 of 2018.

The loss of the Bush family matriarch and patriarch in such a short amount of time was difficult for the Bush family to deal with. Nevertheless, the past year has also been a time of great joy, particularly for Jenna Bush Hager, the granddaughter of George and Barbara, according to Today.

Saturday, June 8, would have been Barbara Bush’s 94th birthday if she were still alive. Hager commemorated the special day with a sweet Instagram video of her two daughters, 6-year-old Mila and 3-year-old Poppy. The little girls are seen wearing matching blue dresses and looking up at the sky as they remember their great grandmother.

“I love you Ganny! Happy birthday,” they little girls are heard saying.

“Happiest Birthday to our fearless enforcer. So happy you’re celebrating with Gamps. We miss you today and everyday,” Hager captioned the video.

Hager has had to mourn the loss of two very special people in her life during the past year. However, she’s also received the joyful news that she is expecting her third child with her husband, Henry Hager. The couple will be welcoming a boy, the very first male grandchild that former President George Bush and former first lady Laura Bush will have.

Hager has also taken a major step in her career as a journalist after securing the position of Hoda Kotb’s new sidekick during the fourth hour of The Today Show. She was chosen as the replacement for Kathie Lee Gifford, who retired in April of 2019 after nearly 11 years of co-hosting the lighthearted and wine-filled segment of the show. Shortly after she took on her new role, it was announced that Kotb had adopted her second daughter, Hope Catherine Kotb. Thus, Kotb has been absent from her usual seat on the show the past month as she enjoys her maternity leave with her new bundle of joy.

In the meantime, other Today Show correspondents have filled in alongside Hager. Most recently, Willie Geist has taken on the role.

“I can’t stop laughing next to @williegeist. Thanks for making every day fun! Happy Friday, peeps,” Hager captioned a recent picture of her and Geist on Instagram.