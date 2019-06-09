Lady Gaga Kills In Skimpy Costumes While Flaunting Her Bare Assets In Sin City

While the world ponders the fate of Lady Gaga’s possible romance with Bradley Cooper, the “Paparazzi” singer-actress is killing it at the Park MGM during her “Enigma” residency. The residency — held in the resort’s Park Theater — began on May 30, with sold-out performances ever since.

In fact, Viagogo stresses that Lady Gaga tickets are in demand and going fast. In order to secure a seat through this vendor to see Mother Monster during her time in Sin City — in a show that runs intermittently until early November — the online ticket marketplace, known for ticket resale, reveals that you may have to check in for seats as frequently as possible. As of the time of this writing, there were none available on this particular site.

On Ticketmaster, not many seats were available at the time of this writing for her next concert at the Park Theater, to take place June 9. Called Lady Gaga Jazz and Piano, the performance will cost $287 to $505 for face-value tickets, depending on your need for fairly good to not-so-great seats in this giant, 6,640-seat house. Less than a dozen resale seats are on hand at Ticketmaster, with costs ranging from $303 to a whopping $4,000 per seat.

It’s a small wonder the 33-year-old talent is being praised on a constant basis for this particular Sin City offering. She is given props for everything she does on the Las Vegas stage, with her sexy costumes taking point, as noted by a fan who weighed in about the engagement and the artist on a Twitter post on Saturday.

One of her hottest get-ups was fire engine red. The skimpy body suit was cut up very high on her back side while she rocked red boots and equally red fingerless gloves that hit her above the elbow. In this costume, the celebrated performer was definitely red hot.

oh damn yes gaga pic.twitter.com/Hk7qD8klvH — sean (@thehausofsean) June 8, 2019

I’m very excited to bring Haus history to Las Vegas at #HausOfGagaLV at @parkmgm curated by @formichetti! The experience opens at 12pm tomorrow ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/4KgBRZ1Des — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 30, 2019

That said, if you can’t catch a break when seeking a seat for Lady Gaga’s “Enigma” residency, you can salute this accomplished Grammy and Oscar winner by seeking out her fashion exhibit, which is a collaboration put together with Nicola Formichetti.

The free exhibit opens at noon every day and is free to the public. It features a jaw-dropping 50 ensembles, including Gaga’s controversial meat dress, which should be called her jerky meat dress since the outlandish frock has been turned into — you guessed it — jerky.

Loading...

Meanwhile, while wearing Caribbean Sea blue hair, tangerine-colored lipstick, a skin-tight body suit made of tiny mirrors that cling to all the right places, and a well secured harness, Lady Gaga entered the Park Theater from the venue’s rooftop at the start of her stage show in Las Vegas.

From there on, spectators who go to see Lady Gaga on a future date can expect a dazzling and truly mind-boggling display from this multi-talented artist — a display that will likely be beyond almost everyone’s expectations.