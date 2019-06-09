Curvy Brazilian Instagram Model Erika Gray Goes Fully Nude For Ultra-Racy Snap

Erika Gray is giving her Instagram followers exactly zero to imagine with her latest revealing snap.

The Brazilian bombshell shared an ultra-racy picture this week showing herself fully nude while holding only a fashion book to stay covered. The picture was quite a hit with her followers, attracting more than 35,000 likes and scores of supportive comments.

“Keep killing it Erika!” one person wrote.

“Beautiful love,” another commented.

The picture, while very revealing, is not completely out of line for Erika’s Instagram feed. The curvaceous model frequently shares very revealing shots of herself, including two recent pictures where she appeared topless with just a rose and an arm to remain covered, and another where she appeared bottomless and held a small watermelon wedge to stay within Instagram’s strict no-nudity policies.

Erika Gray’s racy pictures have helped to vault her to the upper strata of Instagram models, with her 2.3 million followers among the top, and especially impressive for one without the weight of a Victoria’s Secret gig or major modeling presence. Erika has instead built up her following through the hard work of posting many racy photos and getting a bit of help along the way, like being featured on the sport/entertainment website Barstool Sports for a section called “Wake Up with Erika Gray.”

As she builds her stature in the modeling world, Erika Gray is also using the page to build her own net worth. She frequently appears in sponsored posts, wearing the swimwear and clothing of brands she’s pitching. It’s likely that she makes quite a nice salary from the revealing pictures, as a 2018 Vox report noted that social media influencers can pull in quite a pretty penny with their posts.

“Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000,” said Gagliese, one of the co-founders of the “influencer” marketing company known as Viral Nation. “Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry.”

But it’s not all about making money with the racy posts. Erika also uses her page to promote body positivity and empowerment. On the recent topless post, Erika included a caption that made it clear she was comfortable with showing off her body.

“I am in charge of how i feel and today I’m choosing happiness & be naked around the house,” she wrote.