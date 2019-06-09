ASUS Creates Extravagant Dual Screen Laptop: Zenbook Pro Duo

Innovation is a huge part of being a successful and lasting player in the game of tech, and it looks like ASUS definitely understands that. The company recently launched its Zenbook Pro Duo, a dual screen display laptop that’s unlike anything currently on the market.

The laptop was initially unveiled during Computex, which is one of the world’s most well-known computer hardware events. Now, the dual screen laptop is in the hands of consumers, like popular tech reviewer Lewis Hilsenteger, who is behind the Unbox Therapy YouTube account. Hilsenteger recently uploaded his review of the device and it looks like he’s a huge fan of the unique design.

As the name suggests, the ZenBook Pro Duo comes equipped with two 4K screens. There’s a 15-inch OLED display panel in the same place you’d find the screen on a regular laptop, then there’s an additional 32:9 IPS “ScreenPad Plus” screen located directly below it. The second screen is the same width of the main screen but half the height. To get a better understanding of the setup, consider Apple’s MacBook Pro with its Touch Bar but much larger. However, unlike the Touch Bar, which replaces the first row of keys on the MacBook Pro’s keyboard, there is still a full-sized keyboard and a trackpad below the mini screen.

ASUS has also created specific software to work with the ScreenPad Plus that enables the second screen to function as a sort of control panel. It can be used as a full-on monitor or even two monitors since there’s the option of splitting the screen into two smaller windows, as Hilsenteger demonstrated in his video. The second screen can also be used as an extension of the main screen, much like in a typical dual monitor setup.

The ZenBook Pro Duo can be configured with either an Intel i7 processor with 2.6GHz hexa-core with Turbo Boost (up to 4.5GHz) and 12MB cache or Intel i9 processor with 2.4GHz octa-core with Turbo Boost (up to 5.0GHz) and 16MB cache, along with a Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU. The laptop offers support for virtual assistants, like Alexa and Cortana. There are also a host of ports, including two USB-A ports, a Thunderbolt 3 port, HDMI port, and a headphone jack.

ASUS describes its creations as follows, according to the company’s website.

“ASUS ScreenPad™ Plus gives you on-the-go computing like you’ve never experienced before. It’s a full-width 4K secondary touchscreen that works seamlessly with the main 15.6-inch 4K UHD OLED touchscreen, giving you endless ways to optimize and personalize your workflow.”

Loading...

ASUS promises to help “take your creativity and productivity to the next level with the groundbreaking ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo!”