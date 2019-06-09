Fox News Host Fumes At Republicans Who Voted For Immigration Reform: ‘Fire The Whole Lot Of Them’

During the opening monologue of Justice with Judge Jeanine broadcast on Saturday, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro blasted Republican congressmen who voted for immigration reform, Mediaite reports.

Pirro began her opening statement by praising President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration efforts. The host defended the president against attacks, commending him for taking on illegal immigration, while blasting Congress for not falling in line and supporting the commander-in-chief.

Trump is “the first president in a generation willing to tackle America’s worsening intractable out of control problem,” Pirro said, referring to immigration, sympathizing with Trump, who has been forced to solve the supposed problem on his own, without the help of other branches of government, she claims.

“Congress would rather deny him a win on immigration and let the problem continue to proliferate, no matter the harm to the American people,” Pirro said, proceeding to take aim at the Republican Party, which she claims is not backing the president’s efforts.

“Even his own party fails him yet again,” she said, before listing a number of Republicans who had expressed support and voted for the Democratic immigration reform proposals.

Pirro accused Congress of “forcing” Trump to negotiate with Mexico. According to the host, the president has been forced to open talks with the United States’ southern neighbor because of the government’s inaction.

Republicans in Congress who aren’t sufficiently supportive of Trump should be fired, according to Pirro, who ended her opening monologue by fuming at members of the ruling party.

“Congress ought to be fired for forcing this president to negotiate with a foreign power to solve a national immigration crisis our own government won’t solve. Fire the whole lot of them and bring in every family that’s been affected by illegal immigration.”

An immigration hardliner, Trump made border crossings the focus of his 2016 presidential campaign. Since taking office, he has attempted to curb illegal immigration in quite a few different ways. Most recently, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Mexican goods, in an effort to force the country to stop numerous groups of undocumented migrants moving through its territory.

It all comes down to one thing. The strength of The Pres. to again defy the odds, the naysayer and the doubters. To do what no other Pres. has done. Fix this mess. This is Donald Trump’s moment in history. And I believe in the man and the moment. So should you. #OpeningStatement pic.twitter.com/S8AMXxvzzE — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) June 9, 2019

A deal between the two countries was reportedly struck today. The president was quick to take credit for it, but according to The New York Times, Mexico agreed to take action months before Trump’s threats.

Mexico agreed to take action at border months before Trump deal to avert tariffs: report https://t.co/zDONhLdi3d pic.twitter.com/XUXX8kXvHk — The Hill (@thehill) June 9, 2019

Officials from both countries’ governments told the NYT that a deal had been struck months before Trump threatened to impose tariffs, during a behind-closed-doors meeting in Miami. Then-Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen participated in the Miami talks, as did Olga Sanchez, the Mexican secretary of the interior.