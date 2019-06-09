Instagram Sensation Julianne Kissinger Exposes Her Assets Through Black Lace Lingerie

Buxom Instagram star Julianne Kissinger has no qualms about donning extremely exposing lingerie and bikinis, or even baring it all. In fact, a quick scroll through her Instagram page is bound to leave viewers totally excited because of the generous display of skin that she offers to the viewers.

Despite knowing that full-on nudity is banned on Instagram and violation can lead to the suspension of one’s account, Julianne continues to push the boundaries of the photo-sharing website’s policy and doesn’t seem to be afraid of taking the risk.

Staying true to type, the sexy model recently took to her page and treated her 4.9 million fans to a new racy snapshot — one which left almost nothing to the imagination of the viewers.

In the pic, Julianne could be seen donning a see-through bodysuit through which she put her enviable curves on full display. The model opted for a full face of makeup, and let her hair down while she seductively pulled a strand of her hair to strike a very sultry pose.

In the caption, the San Diego native told her fans that the weather in her home town is “bipolar” of late — implying that it switches between hot and cold. She also asked her fans to write about the weather conditions of the places where they live.

While a few of her fans replied to the caption, the vast majority — particularly her male fans — solely focused on the sheer display of skin and drooled over Julianne’s sexy physique.

Within a few hours of having been posted, the picture accrued more than 63,600 likes and almost 1,400 comments, as fans couldn’t seem to contain their excitement and posted their thoughts and feelings for the hot model by using sexually explicit comments and phrases — something that is common for Julianne to come across on almost all of her pictures.

However, she doesn’t seem to mind. As long as the comments are not outright disrespectful, Julianne treats all of her admirers equally, which makes her everyone’s favorite.

Loading...

Commenting on the risque photo, one of her fans requested Julianne to “free the nipples,” while another one wrote that he has never seen a model sexier than Julianne. Julianne also posted a series of Instagram Stories wherein she could be seen donning a crop top and a skater skirt which she lifted up to show off her G-string underwear.

Although Julianne is predominately popular because of her Instagram pics, she also rose to fame after Sports Illustrated magazine featured her in their “Lovely Lady of the Day” segment.