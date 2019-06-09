Meghan Markle’s ‘Push Present’ Could Be Her Diamond Eternity Ring

Meghan Markle made her first post-baby appearance during the Trooping the Colour event and flashed an eternity ring. And now, Page Six reports that there’s speculation that the ring was her “push present” from Prince Harry. Because the tradition of gifting a “push present” is American and not British, some are skeptical. Others think that the ring is simply a symbolism of their devotion in the relationship.

On the other hand, Refinery 29 pointed out that the eternity ring can be indicative of an important milestone in a couple’s relationship. And having a first child is clearly a major milestone. They are also wondering if the ring symbolized Archie. The latter could be the case, considering that Prince William gave an eternity ring to Kate Middleton after she gave birth to Prince George.

“They are usually given as a gift after you’re already married to celebrate an occasion, meaning eternal love. The ring was probably given after baby, [signifying the] circle of love and life,” noted Megan Flynn, co-founder of M.Flynn jewelers.

In addition to Meghan’s appearance at the event, royal fans were also delighted to see Prince Louis attend his first-ever official engagement.

On the other hand, others may have wondered why Meghan and Harry were so far from Kate Middleton and Prince William on the balcony for the event, noted People.

But their position on the balcony isn’t too surprising, considering that William and Kate are poised to be future King and Queen of England.

“[Meghan] was not as prominent perhaps as some people might have expected, but there’s a pecking order. There was no slight intended, but William being the older, more senior brother would go out [first] with his wife.”

The pecking order within the royals is something that’s taken very seriously, not just by the royals but also by the fans too.

And in other news, Meghan and Harry are rumored to be considering a move to America with Archie. Of course, it’s all just rumors at this point. However if true, it would seem that by being absent from England, the two would be deferring to Kate and William, who have much different roles to grow into.

While such a move seems unprecedented, Yahoo News noted that there have been other British royals in the who that moved to America. This included Lord Frederick Windsor, along with Princess Eugenia, who moved to New York City in 2013.