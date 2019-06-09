Shocking Footage Shows Brawl Breaking Out During Spice Girls Concert

Fans got more than they bargained for during a Spice Girls concert on Thursday at the Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

According to stunning video footage and photos obtained and published by The Daily Mail, Geri, Emma, Mel B, and Mel C were on stage when a brawl between three adult women broke out in the crowd of 50,000 fans.

The footage reveals two women exchanging a heated conversation before one of the women yanks on the hair of the woman wearing green. The woman wearing green stumbles forward – headbutting the other woman – before she tumbles onto the seats in front of them. The other woman responds by taking hold of the woman in green’s hair with both of her hands before yanking on it.

At this point in time, the video shows a friend of the woman in green-leaning over to take several swings at the woman holding her friend’s hair. Several terrified and upset children can also be seen sitting in the seats surrounding the woman as they watch the feud.

Unfortunately, the reunion tour has been a little rough for the Spice Girls.

According to CNN, fans were reportedly disappointed by the kick-off concert during their first stop on the reunion tour because of “awful” sound problems. Some fans reported having a hard time hearing the concert at all. Some noted it was the “worst sound” they’d ever heard during a concert. There were even some fans who gave up and left because of how unpleasant the experience was.

According to Fox News, Scary Spice took to social media to address their fans’ concerns and apologize for the sound issues. She went on to explain that she promised she, the girls, and the crew would have the kinks worked out in time for the next performance in Cardiff later that week.

Unfortunately, that was not the case as concertgoers reported similar sound issues.

The Sun reports the disappointment continued during the performance in Coventry. Thousands of fans showed up to attend the show being hosted by the Ricoh Arena.

The publication reports that the venue was overcrowded, and the facility was not equipped to handle the volume. According to concertgoers there was little to no security to keep people in check and people were pushing their way to the front of deep lines with no consequence.

One attendee told The Sun that in the midst of all the commotion, security was not on their game.

“They didn’t do a bag check on us and didn’t even check our tickets. Anyone and I mean anyone could have walked in,” the woman explained.

Several fans also took to social media, outraged at the lack of organization that caused thousands of fans to miss the opening act. Others posted about getting trapped inside the venue hours after the concert because of a lack of exit strategy.