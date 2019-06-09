American Swimsuit Model Anna Katharina Exposes Major Cleavage Through Her Lace Bikini

American fitness model Anna Katharina is popular on Instagram for her gorgeous swimsuit pictures. Even though the model shares them very often, every new picture becomes an instant hit.

Following her picture-posting ritual, the 27-year-old model took to her page and shared yet another bikini pic which not only left her fans’ jaws dropped but also made other Instagram scrollers — who landed on the pic by chance — stop in their tracks.

In the pic, Anna was featured donning a skimpy black lace bikini that allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage. The model naughtily pulled the neckline of the bikini top down in order to provide a generous view of her perky breasts — a move that set pulses racing.

Not only that, but the barely-there thong style bikini bottoms put the model’s well-toned thighs and long, sexy legs on full display as she posed while kneeling down on the beach. She lifted her arm to hold her hair, threw her head slightly backward, and flashed her signature smile to pose for the picture.

In terms of her beauty looks, Anna — who rose to popularity after winning Viva Glam magazine’s very first model search — opted for minimal makeup in accordance with the beach photo shoot and let her tresses down. She opted for an accessory-free look to keep it simple and sexy.

The picture in question racked up more than 22,400 likes within a few hours of having been posted on Instagram. And that’s not all, as fans left more than 400 comments on the pic to appreciate Anna for her ideal figure and reminded her that she is “gorgeous,” “beautiful,” “perfect” and “a goddess in the true sense of the word.”

One fan wrote that he is totally in love with Anna’s face and figure, while another one went a step further and said that he would like to marry the model. The commentator obviously ignored the fact that Anna is already in a relationship. She even recently posted a picture wherein she could be seen packing on the PDA with her significant other, Davey Fisher, is also a model as well as a fitness trainer.

The couple seem to be totally in love with each other, as both Anna and Davey regularly post pictures on their Instagram account wherein they could be seen posing with each other.

In fact, Davey recently posted a picture with Anna wherein he could be seen planting a kiss on his lady love’s cheek. In the caption, he wrote, “Lemme kiss ya,” in response to which Anna replied and said, “Gimme as many as you like.”