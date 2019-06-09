Costa Rican Model Juliana Herz Goes Topless In Thong Bikini On Instagram

Costa Rican model, Juliana Herz, was spotted on Instagram looking great in thong swimsuit bottoms. In the photo, the model went topless and barely censored her chest with her right hand, as she faced the camera sideways. This left not just her chest, but also her derrière, exposed. She wore a wide brimmed black hat with silver stud accents, which perfectly matched her bikini bottoms. The bottoms had a thong cut, with an interesting belt buckle-like strap not he side. The model gave a sultry look to the camera, and was photographed outside at the beach.

Meanwhile, the model is keeping things rolling on her personal feed too. Her newest post is also a topless photo, except this time, she was indoors. Juliana appeared to be in a loft bedroom, and stood next to a giant cement beam that had been painted white. It was decorated with many butterfly decor pieces, and a large chandelier could be spotted in the backdrop. Herz wore a high-waisted gray skirt with pleats in the front, and posed with her left shoulder facing the camera. She grabbed her chest with both of her hands, and looked at the camera with a slight pout.

Prior to that, Juliana also aired another revealing photo when she posed in front of a giant mirror wearing pants and a white bralette. She kept her fans on their toes by unbuttoning her pants, while the reflection in the mirror let her flaunt her derrière. Her toned midriff was also on display, as she wore her hair down with a middle part and accessorized with two large clips. This Instagram pic received over 42,000 likes.

In other news, fans may or may not know that she appeared on “Kicking & Screaming,” a reality survival show where she competed for $500,000. She opened up to Fox News about the experience.

“The opportunity was brought up to my [modeling] agency and they thought it would have been a fun way to show off my personality a little bit more, and of course, to show that modeling isn’t just about looks. That models can do crazy things and not just want to stay in their little bubble. But I thought it would have been fun and it was!”

“That’s funny, I actually get asked all the time by my friends, ‘So did you go to a hotel after they stopped filming?’ Well for one, they never stopped filming. They literally filmed us 24/7,” responded Herz, when asked whether she was able to skip the jungle and head to the hotel after filming.