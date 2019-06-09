Lauren Goodger Flaunts Voluptuous Curves In Semi-Sheer Dress

Former TOWIE star Lauren Goodger was spotted showing off a lot less skin than normal during filming for an episode of British reality dating show Celebs Go Dating. Goodger signed up to be on the show to find love and get back on the horse after a series of tumultuous relationships.

The television personality recently went on her first match-up set up by the shows dating agency this past Thursday.

The 32-year-old bombshell turned heads when she showed up for the date as she oozed elegance and sophistication in a black and white zebra faux-wrap maxi dress that was made of a semi-sheer, super flowy fabric that accentuated her voluptuous curves without being too tight or revealing. Lauren opted to accentuate her waist and showcase stunning hourglass figure with a simple wide band black belt.

Photos obtained and published by The Daily Mail reveal that the dress has a deep v-neckline that does show a splash of cleavage.

As Lauren’s 765,000 Instagram followers know, the hint of skin is nothing compared to what the TV personality normally shares on social media. The ankle length maxi featured a loose-fit, three-quarter sleeve, and a full shoulder cut providing maximum coverage while still showing off the celebs deep curves and trim physique.

Lauren paired the sassy garment with simple black Chanel slides, some gold jewelry, and crimson finger and toenails. She also carried a large Louis Vuitton handbag. She opted to wear her hair down and straightened with the highlighted tresses parted down the center and gently resting behind her shoulders.

Lauren is actively trying to get away from the stigma of her unstable past relationships and hopes that the show can help her do that.

In the past, she dated former TOWIE co-star Mark Wright on and off for over 12 years before he finally settled down with his current wife. She also dated felon inmate Joey Morrison whom she met by accident when she answered a mutual friend’s home phone during a visit. After several lengthy conversations on the phone, the duo realized they had been in the same social circle for years without having actually met and had a bit of a connection.