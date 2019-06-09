Dennis Quaid’s New Girlfriend Laura Savoie Is Reportedly 39 Years Younger Than Him

Dennis Quaid, 65, has reportedly already found a new girlfriend since breaking up with Santa Auzina. Dennis and Santa were spotted holding hands as recently as May 15, when The Daily Mail noted that the two had wrapped up a dinner date at a restaurant called Craig’s. The actor also noted earlier in the month, “I never rule out anything – but currently not,” when asked if he would think about proposing to his then-girlfriend.

Auzina is 32-years-old, so their age difference was 33 years. That seems like nothing compared to the age difference that Dennis has with his new girlfriend, Laura Savoie. Unlike Auzina, who is a model, Laura is believed to be a Ph.D. student. She’s currently 26-years-old, reported Radar Online.

Prior to her Ph.D. studies at the University of Texas at Austin, Laura studied at the University of Notre Dame. Prior to that, she attended Pepperdine University and was the valedictorian when she graduated. The student appears to have a private Instagram page and shared a photo of herself with Quaid that she captioned, “Never been happier.” And it appears that this isn’t Laura’s first time dating an actor as she was previously connected to Jeremy Piven from Entourage. Fans will have to wait and see how this pans out.

On the other hand, fans may have been surprised to hear that Dennis has found a new girlfriend so quickly. After all, he dated Auzina for several years, starting in August 2016. But it’s not too surprising, considering that he only had a two-month break between dating Auzina and divorcing Kimberly Buffington. Quaid previously opened up about his relationships to ET.

“I met [Santa] very close after my ex and I were separated. I was just going to be single and that was just going to be it when it came to love — and then Santa came along. I am a romantic. It’s fun to be single up to a point, but I like being in a relationship, I really do.”

That comment is clearly true today, as he didn’t waste much time being single this time, either.

In addition, Dennis spoke about his cocaine addiction from years ago, proving that he’s okay with sharing some of his hardest memories with fans.