Democrats Can’t Beat Trump With ‘Status Quo’ Candidate, Warns Bernie Sanders

In an interview broadcast Friday, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders warned that the Democratic Party cannot beat President Donald Trump with a “status quo” candidate, RealClearPolitics reports.

Sanders went on CNN to discuss a number of pressing issues, focusing on President Trump. After being asked about the prospect of Trump impeachment, Sanders once again stated that he believes that the House should move forward with an impeachment inquiry, arguing that the president must be “held accountable.”

Sanders suggested, however, that the Democrats cannot spend all of their energy on Trump — they need to present a real alternative to his policies and focus on other issues that the American people care about. Healthcare, climate change, immigration need to be taken care of while opposing Trump, according to the Vermont senator.

“We can do both, go forward in both directions. That’s what I believe has to be done,” he said.

The host reminded Sanders that polls suggest that the majority of Americans believe Trump will win in 2020. The percentage, according to a CNN poll, is higher than the percentage of those who believed Barack Obama was going to win his second term.

Insisting once again that the Democratic Party needs to focus on exposing Trump “for the fraud that he is,” while bringing forth its own agenda, Sanders explained his 2020 strategy.

The Democrats need to explain to Trump voters that the president “is not standing with working families. He is standing with the billionaire class,” the Vermont senator said, proceeding to state that the Trump administration is making big cuts to social programs, taking healthcare away from millions of Americans, and cutting taxes so “the top 1 percent” benefits.

But, “it’s not good enough just to attack Trump,” Sanders said, suggesting that nominating a centrist, “status quo” candidate would be a recipe for disaster for the Democrats. In what seemed like a thinly-veiled shot at front-runner Joe Biden, Sanders said that “timid” and “middle of the road” candidates representing the “old status quo” won’t be able to beat Donald Trump.

“You have to bring millions of new people into the political process, to demand finally that we have a government and a political process in this country that works for all of us and not just the one percent,” he said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Biden has remained the absolute Democratic front-runner, maintaining a double-digit lead over Sanders and other Democrats in the race. Surging in the polls — although still trailing Sanders — are Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.