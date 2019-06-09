‘Maxim’ Model Denise Schaefer Flaunts Abs In Calvin Klein Underwear

Peruvian-born model Denise Schaefer, who is now based in California, is popular for her stunning and sexy photographs on Instagram.

The model took to her page on Saturday evening and stunned her fans with a new picture wherein she was featured rocking a gray-colored crop top and a pair of skimpy white panties from Calvin Klein that left little to the imagination of the viewers.

Denise posed for the picture while lying on the floor and looking straight into the camera. She kept one of her arms under her head while tugging at her crop top with the other hand.

Denise’s skin-baring ensemble allowed her to expose her pert derriere, her well-toned thighs, her taut stomach and her enviable abs — a move that sent temperatures instantly soaring.

Per usual, she wore minimal makeup to stay true to her signature, simplistic style. Per the geotag, the picture was captured in New York, while in the caption, she informed her fans that the picture represented her “weekend mood”.

Commenting on the picture, one of her male fans wrote that Denise is simply gorgeous and she has the most incredible body in the world, while another one said that he is madly in love with her and wants her “really bad.”

Others showered her with various complimentary comments and phrases, calling her “extremely sexy,” “too hot,” “incredibly gorgeous,” “amazingly beautiful,” and “true goddess.”

Before posting the said snap, Denise treated her fans to a set of chic pics wherein she could be seen wearing a pink sleeveless t-shirt that she teamed with a pair of white shorts to pull off a very casual yet sexy look.

In terms of her aesthetics, Denise opted for a soft-pink shade of lipstick, some bronze eyeshadow, and a tinge of pink blusher, while she let her brunette tresses down to keep it chic and simple.

The model sat on a sofa with her legs wide apart while the geotag showed that the pic, like the recent one, was captured in New York.

As of this writing, the pic garnered more than 6,200 likes and several comments wherein fans appreciated Denise’s natural beauty and simplicity and asked her to post more such pictures.

According to an article by Maxim, apart from being an Instagram model, Denise is also the face of Guess lingerie. Moreover, she has also been featured as a scantily-clad flight attendant in a Carl’s Jr. commercial for the fast-food chain’s CBD-infused “Mile High” burger.