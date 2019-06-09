Shelby Tribble Burns Her Booty In Racy Instagram Snapshot

The Only Way is Essex bombshell Shelly Tribble shook up Instagram recently when she posted a racy snap of herself wearing a set of skin-tight active wear.

The photo featured the TV personality striking a proactive pose while sitting on a black metal platform. The stunning snap was taken against a backdrop of stunning architecture and an insanely long row of bicycles, which definitely added to the overall fitness-fashion theme of the photo.

In a brief caption, Shelby tells followers that her curvaceous backside was really feeling the temperature of the black metal surface that she was sitting on.

Shelly was pictured sporting a matching two-piece athleisure outfit from Under Armour, that consisted of form-fitting, high-waisted leggings, and a low-cut high impact sports bra with wide straps. Both pieces featured a stone-colored abstract print and wide black bands with the brand spelled out in bold, white lettering.

The sassy athletic set showed off Tribble’s taught midriff, toned arms, and voluptuous cleavage. The TV personality wore her shoulder-length dark hair loose and natural around her face and opted for a nude lip color with heavy lip liner. She completed the ensemble with black tennis shoes, a simple silver bracelet, and a pair of mirror reflective sunglasses.

Posted on Friday, the snap was definitely a hit with her 293,000 fans, who showered the post with more than 6,000 likes and several dozen comments. The comments from fans were all positive, most opting to show their approval with a typical array of heart and fire emojis. Many seemed enthralled with her beauty, while others were jealous of how fit she seemed to be.

“So hot and a don’t mean the weather,” one fan jested.

“New York not ready for you,” added another.

Three days ago, Tribble channeled her inner Ariana Grande as she took to Instagram to share a post containing a photo and video of herself rocking the singing sensation’s signature high and tight ponytail. The video in the post featured Shelby flipping her Grande-style hair back and forth for the camera with a vibrant smile on her face.

Loading...

In addition to fans enjoying her Instagram content, Shelby also recently made news when The Daily Mail obtained video footage of her receiving a raunchy lap dance from a scantily clad man.

The dance was part of the Magic Mike Live Show in London that Tribble attended. Shelby is visibly embarrassed throughout the whole routine, as the muscular stripper danced and gyrated against her.