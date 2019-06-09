Jojo Babie Spills Out Of Green Bikini On Instagram

Instagram model Jojo Babie is keeping her fans on their toes with a ton of amazing swimsuit and athleisure wear outfits on Instagram. Her newest post showed her rocking a neon green bikini that left her chest very exposed. The top had a cutout in the middle, so she was spotted spilling out of the bikini top, while the bottoms were also very tiny. It had sparkling silver accents and a very thin strap. Jojo tugged at the bottom strap with her right hand, while taking the selfie with her left. Her hair was up in a high side ponytail, and she looked as amazing as ever. The post was geo-tagged in Los Angeles. It’s been liked over 28,000 times in the past hour since it’s been posted.

The swimsuit might look familiar to fans, as Jojo shared a couple of photos four days ago of a similar ensemble. That time, she rocked a white bikini. The top was the same cut as the green one, while the bottoms were solid white. The model was spotted posing in the shallow end of a pool, at one point facing her back to the camera and flaunting her derrière. She placed her right hand on her hip and raised her left hand in the air, all while wearing her hair down in a loose side braid. Behind her, you could spot bright green palm trees and shrubbery.

And that’s hardly all of Babie’s revealing photos. In late May, she notably shared a picture of herself in a sheer bodysuit with a very thin cut at the bottom. It had long sleeves with small ruffle accents, and Jojo took the selfie while leaning against a wall. She censored her chest by placing her hair in front of her body. The Instagram photo received over 199,000 likes. The outfit prompted fans to leave tons of comments.

“Dear buddha when I die I want to come back as that body suit many thanks,” said a fan, who joked about her outfit.

“@jojo_babie always and forever will be my favorite Asian!!!” added another, referring to her tag line on Instagram that claims, “Your favorite Asian girl.”

“Whatever your precious heart desires baby still looking amazing scrumptious with straight or curly hair baby,” quipped another user, who was answering her question about whether she ought to wear her hair straight or not.

But there were some fans who had their mind on something else entirely.

“Pretty are you losing weight please don’t do that maybe it the picture of you you are fine any way,” said one fan, who was concerned about how Jojo looked in the photo.