‘Geordie Shore’ Star Chloe Ferry Flaunts Dangerous Curves On Instagram

Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry recently rocked Instagram when she flaunted her famous curves in a pair of skin-tight snakeskin pants.

The blond British bombshell grabbed the attention of her 3.2 million followers roughly 24 hours ago with a sultry selfie. The fashionista donned a pair of tight, lime-green pants with a very loud snakeskin print. The form-fitting, high-waisted, pull-on spandex pants hugged her curvaceous form in all the right places. It also did a fabulous job accentuating her tiny waist, as it put her hourglass figure on full display.

Chloe paired the very eclectic pant with an olive green-colored sports bra-style fitted crop top.

The low slung bustier showed off her bodacious bosom. The top highlighted Ferry’s slender shoulders and gorgeous sun-kissed tan.

The television personality opted to pair her sassy spandex selection with a pair of no-nonsense black lace-up boots, a simple seashell necklace, and a pair of vintage-inspired aviator glasses.

Chloe wore her blond locks down and straight. She used her hands to push her tresses out of her face and away from her busty torso, as they were being gently tussled by the wind.

She completed the look with a funky pink manicure and a nude lip color that drew attention to her surgically enhanced pout. The post was a collaborative advertisement for the Black Opium line of air fresheners.

In the 24 hours since the snap was posted, Chloe’s fans have showered the post with more than 40,000 likes and just shy of 200 comments. The majority of the feedback left on the photo was the usual flood of adornment from Chloe’s followers including a mixture of “I love you,” “I love your outfit,” and “you’re gorgeous.” There are always, however, a few followers who aren’t buying what she’s selling.

“Emphasis on BEST LOOKING air fresheners. Stop selling s*** to your followers that doesn’t f****** work,” one enraged follower fumed.

Another follower opted to take aim at Chloe’s hair instead

“Wanna fit your wig properly or na?” they wrote.

A third follower showered the TV personality with love and support before begging her to stop surgically enhancing herself.

“Chloe. You look amazing! Plz don’t do anymore to your body!” they said.

Chloe has been under fire for some time for the extreme surgical augmentations she has undergone over the last few years. In addition to breast augmentation, the actress has also openly admitted to having lip injections, liposuction, and butt implants.

Fans of the reality personality are of mixed opinion on Chloe’s appearance. Most, however, are concerned about her mental health and leave comments on a regular basis asking her to stop making physical changes.