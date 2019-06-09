Morgan Miller Says Her ‘Heart Breaks’ For Granger Smith And His Wife Following Their Son’s Drowning

Bode Miller and his wife, Morgan, lost their daughter the same way Granger Smith recently lost his son.

Olympic athlete Bode Miller and his wife, Morgan, experienced unimaginable heartbreak just one year ago. Their daughter, Emeline, died in an accidental drowning when she slipped away from her mother while the family was visiting a neighbor’s house. She was just 19-months-old.

Following the tragedy, both Bode and Morgan have focused their attention on advocating for pool safety in hopes of helping other parents avoid the same heartbreak they’ve been through. Unfortunately, country music singer Granger Smith now knows that pain all too well, according to Hollywood Life.

Smith and his wife, Amber, announced this past week that they lost their 3-year-old son, River, to drowning. While the specifics of the incident have not yet been revealed publicly, those among the country music community and beyond have shared their condolences to the grieving family via social media. Maren Morris, Luke Bryan, and Jason Aldean are just a few musicians that sent prayers and love Granger’s way, according to Yahoo News.

In the heartbreaking post they shared on Instagram, the couple stated that while doctors did everything they could to save River, it was simply too late. They made the difficult decision to allow the child’s organs to be donated so that another child would be able to live. While they are in immense suffering, Granger stated that their family is taking comfort in their belief that River is now in a better place.

Country singer and songwriter Granger Smith's 3-year old son has died following a tragic accident https://t.co/KZxmhsFjhA pic.twitter.com/cf2FZN3pnh — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 6, 2019

“Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father. Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this.”

River was the couple’s youngest child. They also have a 7-year-old daughter named London, and a 5-year-old son named Lincoln.

Loading...

Morgan Miller expressed her condolences to the Smiths on her Instagram story, saying that her “heart breaks” for them.

“Another baby gone too soon,” she wrote.

Although it was extremely difficult, Bode and Morgan agreed to do a televised interview after their daughter’s death during which they explained exactly what happened. With tears streaming down their faces, they emphasized how quickly and silently a child can drown. All it takes is a parent taking their eyes of their child for a couple seconds. The parents have since had their remaining children take swimming lessons and encourage other parents to do the same.