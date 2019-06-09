Watch Australia Vs. India Live Stream: 2019 Cricket World Cup Match 14, Start Time, Clash Of Cricket Titans

In the biggest match of the 2019 Cricket World Cup so far, defending champions Australia meet 2011 winners India in a battle of unbeatens.

In the most significant clash of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup tournament so far, defending champions Australia face the team they vanquished in the 2015 semifinal, India — the 2011 World Cup winners. Neither team has lost a game at the World Cup yet, though India have played only once, cruising past a struggling South Africa side by six wickets with 15 balls remaining, according to the ESPN report. Australia, on the other hand, stand at two wins against no losses — though their first match was essentially a foregone conclusion against Afghanistan. But with a five-wicket haul from left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc in their second game against West Indies, the five-time world champions appear to have regained their trademark intimidation factor, which will likely be on full display in the match that will live stream from London.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Australia vs. India Match 14 of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The match is set to get underway at 10:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Sunday, June 9, at 25,000-capacity Kia Oval Cricket Stadium in Kennington, London, United Kingdom. In India, the game starts at 3 p.m. India Standard Time, while in Australia, the first ball will be bowled at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Australia Standard Time, 5:30 p.m. Western.

In the United States, cricket fans will need to give up at least some sleep to enable themselves to watch the World Cup showdown between international cricketing giants Australia and India, with a start time of 5:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, 2:30 a.m. Pacific.

On the other hand, heading into the match, Australia has been concerned about being on the receiving end of an intimidation factor from India, according to Coach Ricky Ponting, after West Indies registered success against the Australia batsmen with short ball bouncers, according to CricBuzz.

Pat Cummins also took a pair of wickets against West Indies, while Nathan Coulter-Nile led the scoring with 92, while also bowling 10 overs for 70 runs, according to CricInfo.

Watch a preview of the Australia-India match, courtesy of CricBuzz, in the video below.

Here are the expected teams for the Australia vs. India 2019 Cricket World Cup Match 14.

Australia: 1 David Warner, 2 Aaron Finch (captain), 3 Usman Khawaja, 4 Steven Smith, 5 Glenn Maxwell, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), 8 Nathan Coulter-Nile, 9 Pat Cummins, 10 Mitchell Starc, 11 Adam Zampa.

India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli (captain), 4 KL Rahul, 5 MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mitchell Starc of Australia took a five-wicket haul in his team’s previous match, against West Indies. Jordan Mansfield / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream of the Australia vs. India ICC Cricket World Cup match. In India, HotStar has the live streaming of all Cricket World Cup matches. In Australia, FoxTel Sport has the live stream of the game.

In the Caribbean, Flow Sports has rights to the Cricket World Cup. To watch a live stream of the 50-overs action in the Australia vs. India clash, as both teams look to stay unbeaten in this year’s World Cup, in the United States the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the Cricket World Cup match. Another option is Hotstar US, which will stream all World Cup cricket matches.