George R.R. Martin Collaborating With ‘Dark Souls’ Creators On New Fantasy Game, ‘Elden Ring’

George R.R. Martin, the author of the books that inspired Game Of Thrones, has added a new project to his lengthy resume. The Verge reports that Martin has signed on to help create a new fantasy game with FromSoftware, the creators of the Dark Souls video game. According to The Verge’s reporting, the game is called Elden Ring and will be released on Xbox One, PS4, and PC. However, additional details about the game’s storyline aren’t available at the moment.

Gematsu reports that the news about Elden Ring was accidentally revealed because of a leak on video game publisher Bandai Namco’s website. The leak contains a promotional blurb which describes it as “FromSoftware’s largest game to-date.” The blurb also states that the storyline will take place in a world co-created by Martin and Hidetaka Miyazaki, FromSoftware’s president and creator of Dark Souls. Fans are also told to expect Elden Ring to deliver “danger and discovery…around every corner.”

Martin teased that he’d be involved in the game’s creation last month in the blog post he wrote after Game Of Thrones’ final episode. In it, he says that he’s “consulted on a video game out of Japan.”

FromSoftware is based in Japan.

Writer George R. R. Martin attends IMDb LIVE After The Emmys 2018 on September 17, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. Rich Polk / Getty Images

But the news about Elden Ring might be something of a bummer for fans of the A Song of Ice and Fire series, the groundbreaking fantasy books that Game Of Thrones was based on. The series is incomplete and Martin has been promising to release the next book, The Winds Of Winter, for years now. Many fans have long speculated that Martin’s other projects have been distracting him from finishing it.

In the blog post, he assured fans that he has been working on the book.

“Winter is coming, I told you, long ago… and so it is,” he wrote.

“THE WINDS OF WINTER is very late, I know, I know, but it will be done. I won’t say when, I’ve tried that before, only to burn you all and jinx myself… but I will finish it, and then will come A DREAM OF SPRING.”

Loading...

But in that same blog post, he also writes that he has five shows in development with HBO, two with Hulu, one with the History Channel. There are also feature projects that he’s working on as well, some of which are based on stories written by other people.

Fans will likely be more eager than ever to read The Winds of Winter because of the fact that Game of Thrones ended in the way that it did. The show’s final season has its worst ratings on Rotten Tomatoes and there have been multiple reviews citing its poor pacing, character heel-turns, and other missteps.

One can only hope George R.R. Martin finds time in his busy schedule to show fans how the story truly ends.