Selena Gomez And Ariel Winter Are Softball Hotties In Daisy Dukes And Tight Jeans

Selena Gomez and Ariel Winter might work in different industries, but the two will pair up for a good cause. On June 8, Hollywood Life reported the singer and Modern Family actress to have “teamed up.” The two attended this year’s Big Slick Celebrity Softball Game in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday.

Selena was photographed looking every inch the sporting hottie. The 26-year-old wore tight jeans and a Royals jersey top in whites. The “Fetish” singer paired her look with a sports-appropriate baseball cap. Papped holding a bat, the star sent out her signature surprised face – well, that and her signature beauty. Looking low-frills on the makeup front, Selena didn’t appear to have considered the event one worthy of glam. Her shoulder-length brown hair was also loose and natural-looking.

Ariel, meanwhile, upped the ante in an outfit of black daisy dukes and a blue Royals shirt. The tiny cut-off shorts came frayed around the hemline. The 21-year-old hadn’t gone risqué with her loose shirt, but her lower half was sending out plenty of femininity. Ariel’s face also had light blue paint beneath the eyes – clearly, the actress had gone all-out to show her support.

Hollywood Life reports other celebrities to have attended the charity event. Actor Paul Rudd was one of the event’s “hometown hosts.”

While Selena and Ariel aren’t usually snapped together, it would seem that yesterday’s Royals Charities event brought the two together.

Selena appears to be slowly returning to the celebrity circle following taking time out last year. Her extended social media break was mostly well-received and understood. Her 2019 return to Instagram made global headlines. Last month, Selena spoke out about social media in general, as The Independent reports.

“For my generation specifically, social media has been terrible. I understand that it’s amazing to use as a platform but it does scare me when you see how exposed these young girls and boys are. I think it’s dangerous for sure.”

While Winter has made fewer headlines regarding her social media activity, the actress does appear to have felt the Hollywood pressure. This body-positive star has fronted news outlets for her recent weight loss, although the reason does not appear to be one based on vanity. As USA Today reports, Ariel lost weight as a result of taking anti-depressant medication.

Ariel has 3.9 million Instagram followers. Selena’s status as the most-followed woman on Instagram was overtaken by Ariana Grande this year, although the singer still has 151 million followers. The disparity between the two – much like other superficial matters – seemed irrelevant yesterday, though. These two proved total hotties at their game, and they likely raised a healthy amount for a good cause.