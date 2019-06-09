Emily Ratajkowski Debuts ‘Emrata’ Tattoo & Shakes Her Booty, But Don’t Worry, It’s Not Real

Emily Ratajkowski shared snapshots of her birthday celebration with Instagram fans, and it looked like she had a great time. One of the birthday-related posts was a video. The model chose a still that made it appear at first glance as if she’d gotten a brand new tattoo on her lower back that read, “emrata.”

Considering that’s not only her nickname from high school, but also her Instagram handle, that’s not terribly surprising. Some fans feared for a moment that Emily might have gotten this tattoo for real, but in fact, it was just a temporary tattoo.

Ratajkowski appeared to be wearing the sweats with no underwear, as she pulled down her pants slightly so someone could apply the tattoo. A friend could be heard saying, “Oh my God,” in the background, as Emily stood still while it was applied to her back. The clip has been watched over 8.5 million times.

There were plenty of celebrity friends and fans that sent Emily well wishes on her special day, and she took the time to repost some people’s posts. Sebastian was also spotted in one of her Instagram Stories, as he wore a bright red outfit. This included a red shirt with Emily’s head on it from the Met Gala 2019. Clearly, the day was all about Emily, and her husband didn’t miss a beat.

In another Instagram Story, Emily was spotted leaning forward slightly to show off her derrière, as she shook her booty. She proudly showed off her temporary tattoo, and others were also spotted with the “emrata” tattoo on various parts of their body. The model also shared video clips of her blowing out the candles on her cake, giving fans a great inside look at her special day.

Throughout Ratajkowski’s modeling and acting career, she’s been a bold supporter of women empowerment, especially when it comes to their bodies. She elaborated on her perspective to Billboard.

“There’s this thing that happens to me: ‘Oh, she’s too sexy,'” she says. “It’s like an anti-woman thing, that people don’t want to work with me because my boobs are too big. What’s wrong with boobs? They’re a beautiful feminine thing that needs to be celebrated. Like, who cares? They are great big, they are great small. Why should that be an issue?”

“Any expression that is empowered and is your own as a woman is feminist. If a woman decides to dress sexy, it doesn’t mean she’s not a feminist. [We] should be doing things for ourselves,” she added.