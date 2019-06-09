How To Get Access To Apple’s Latest iOS 13, MacOS Catalina, And iPadOS

Apple just wrapped its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Friday, June 7, but the company’s major announcements came days earlier during the event’s keynote. During the keynote, which took place on Monday, June 3, Apple announced major software updates for all its devices. The updates have been dubbed macOS Catalina, iOS 13, iPadOS 13, watchOS 6, and tvOS 13, and are expected to be available to customers this fall.

However, if you are looking to get your hands on these updates sooner and you don’t have access to an Apple Developer Account, there’s an easy way to do so, according to a report from LifeHacker. Before installing these early updates, it’s important to keep in mind that these updates are still in the beta stages, which means there will likely be bugs and things that will need to be corrected before Apple officially releases the updates to the public.

To get started, LifeHacker suggests heading over to betaprofiles.com and downloading the macOS Catalina Beta Profile then following the steps provided to install that on your Mac. Once you’re done, you’ll be asked if you would like to start downloading macOS 10.15, otherwise known as macOS Catalina. After you’ve installed the new operating system and you’ve gotten set up in macOS Catalina, you should notice a few differences.

In macOS Catalina, Apple has broken iTunes up into three separate apps, similar to how it currently works on iOS.

“Your music library will move to the Music app, your movies and TV show library will move to the TV app, and your podcast library will move to the Podcast app,” iMore outlined.

Apple has also brought Screen Time to the Mac, which includes the option to set parental controls for shared computers. macOS Catalina will introduce Sidecar, a feature which will allow users to wirelessly turn an iPad into a second screen. There is also Voice Control, a refined version of the Find My app, and the option to Sign in with Apple.

The process of updating to iOS 13 is a bit more complicated, but LifeHacker has outlined each step, and has also included guides for updating to watchOS 6, iPad OS 13, and tvOS 13.

Loading...

Once you update to iOS 13, you quickly notice the addition of a system-wide dark mode, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. There are also changes to Apple Maps, including a “look around,” which offers a street view of the map. iPadOS 13 will also include the changes in iOS 13, but there are several changes that are exclusive to the iPad.

iPadOS offers a totally redesigned home screen and the ability to pin widgets. There is also a new set of tools for Apple Pencil and a host of other improvements. iOS 13 is compatible with most of the newer models of the iPhone but Apple has dropped support for the iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

While LifeHacker has provided the guides to access these early updates, it’s always recommended to wait for official releases from Apple. If you do decide to go ahead with the beta option, you do so at your own risk.