Instagram Model Kinsey Wolanski, Known As The Champions League Streaker, Shows Off Skimpy Bikini For Racy Snap

Kinsey Wolanski is finding a much less disruptive way to show off her amazing curves.

The curvy Instagram model, who made a major splash during the Champions League final when she invaded the pitch wearing an ultra-revealing swimsuit, has returned to her Instagram page to show off her stuff. The model posted a picture this weekend showing off in a very skimpy bikini as she lounged poolside, drawing some major attention from her suddenly enormous fan base.

The picture went over well with the nearly 3 million followers, garnering thousands of liked and scores of supportive comments.

“Wow,” one person wrote.

Others suggested further venues where she could show off her stuff.

“Next invasion: NBA final,” one person suggested.

It has been a crazy few weeks for Kinsey Wolanski. She got a rush of attention after running on the field during the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham. The Sun noted that the pitch invasion led to a mad dash to discover her identity, and when Wolanski was identified, she saw a nearly unprecedented surge in social media attention.

“Her antics sent the 22-year-old’s Instagram followers from 230,000 followers to over a million in the space of a night,” the report noted.

The final numbers were much, much larger. Wolanski now sports just a shade under 3 million Instagram followers, and that’s including a few days where her account had been locked. She shared a message on Twitter saying that the account had been hacked, though it was later activated again and her follower base continued to grow.

Wolanski garnered plenty of attention for her pitch invasion, both from fans and police. She shared and explained in an interview on the Kyle and Jackie O show in Australia about what happened after she was escorted off of Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

“They took me down to the police station and they kept me for about five hours and then they let me go,” she said, via News.com.au.

“At the stadium they gave me a hospital gown so I ended up in jail in a hospital gown.”

It’s not clear what kind of punishment she may face, but it seems to be well worth the attention she got, both for herself and for the racy website she was promoting on the swimsuit she wore, one owned by her boyfriend. Kinsey Wolanski’s Instagram pictures have all gained some viral attention, and her bigger audience is loving all the racy snaps she has to share.