Jessa Duggar Melts Hearts With New Photos Of Ivy Jane, Fans Think She Looks Like Spurgeon

Check out the adorable photos of Jessa Duggar's daughter.

There are brand new photos of Jessa Duggar Seewald’s baby girl, Ivy Jane, that has fans melting over them. The Counting On star gave birth to her and Ben Seewald’s third child on May 26 and there have been plenty of photos making their rounds since then. However, these recent ones have sweetness written all over them. Duggar fans were also quick to comment on who she looks like already.

Jessa posted a handful of adorable snapshots on her Instagram account of her 2-week-old daughter in the sweetest poses. Ivy Jane is wearing a red onesie along with a stylish white headband around her small head. The first photo looks almost angelic. She has her tiny hand under her chin as she sleeps. It could be that her mama decided to put her in that specific pose, but babies do tend to love sleeping that way.

The next photo has the little tyke with her dark eyes wide open. She is staring at the camera with both hands up to her chin. This innocent expression she has may just be the one she will use to melt many hearts in the Duggar family, especially her daddy. He had previously mentioned how special it is to have a daughter that he will one day walk down the aisle. He is totally happy with adding a baby girl to their growing family.

There were a few other pictures of baby Ivy snoozing away looking quite content. The one thing that many fans agreed on is that she looks just like her big brother Spurgeon, at least from these recent photos. There were plenty of comments saying that she is a mini Spurgeon.

As previously detailed by The Inquisitr, Jessa and Ben Seewald had officially introduced Ivy Jane in a video clip. They shared a few details on the birth and explained why they chose her name. Big brothers, Spurgeon and Henry, are settling right in with their little sister and are said to be excited that she has joined their family.

The 26-year-old mom went into labor a couple of weeks early. It was a surprise since her two boys were late. It was a quick delivery only lasting about three and a half hours until she was welcomed into the world on May 26.

There are a few more babies that will be added to the Duggar family in the fall. Ivy Jane will have plenty of cousins around her age to play with. Counting On is returning for another season this fall and will most likely be chronicling all of these recent pregnancies.