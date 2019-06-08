Australian Model Madi Edwards Shows Off Pert Bum In Thong Swimsuit On Instagram

Australian model Madi Edwards likely sent many hearts aflutter recently when she posted a photo of herself on Instagram in which she’s taking a shower outside while wearing a thong swimsuit. In the shot, Madi’s back is facing the camera, giving the viewer a full view of her derriere.

Her fans were clearly appreciative. As of this writing, the photo has over 20,000 likes with several enthusiastic commenters raving about her tanned booty.

“WOW, what an awesome set of cheeks you have,” wrote one follower.

“Look at that toosh,” another fan commented.

This is hardly the first “cheeky” photo that Madi has posted on Instagram.

In early May, she uploaded a photo on Instagram in which she’s rocking another thong swimsuit, but that time, it was a yellow bikini. She also posted a photo of herself wearing an even skimpier bikini bottom on April 1.

“Your booty and tan are on point!” wrote one follower in the comments section of that photo.

These comments aren’t as crazy when compared to the direct messages that the 23-year-old blond bombshell gets on Instagram.

“I get a lot of Instagram DMs asking me to send them my used socks,” she once said in an interview with Maxim Australia.“The worst one I’ve received would have to be, ‘The boys and I discussed you are a nine out of 10. I’m the perfect one for you — with us together we could be the perfect 10.'”

But unfortunately for those guys in her DMs and her comments, she is in a relationship with fellow model and Australian social media star, Josh Carroll.

Madi was on the cover of Maxim Australia’s March, 2018, issue. In her interview with the magazine, she said that her perfect guy is someone who has “a good sense of humor” and is “compassionate and driven,” so perhaps Josh has all of those qualities.

Loading...

Even though she regularly shows off her other physical “assets” on Instagram, Madi told Maxim that she thinks her eyes were her best feature.

She also described herself as “weird, kind, giving, fun, creative.”

In a joint interview with her boyfriend with Husskie, Madi and Josh revealed that they met each other on the job at a runway show. Madi was in a relationship with another guy at the time, so they didn’t start dating immediately. But all that changed after she broke up with her ex.

“I made him wait,” she said of her current boyfriend. “But I knew I liked him from the start!”