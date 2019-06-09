Danielle Knudson Flaunts Legs For Days In Animal-Print Minidress On Instagram

Danielle Knudson is celebrating National Rosé Day in style.

Staying true to the “Rosé All Day” lifestyle, the Canadian lingerie model toasted the special occasion at a swanky rosé-themed party dedicated to the stylish pink wine. While she soaked up the sun at the scenic location – enjoying a few laughs with a couple of girlfriends, as seen in a pair of videos posted to her Instagram Stories – the blond bombshell took the time to pose for a sexy snap, one that she was more than happy to share with her social media fans.

Earlier today, Danielle took to her Instagram page to drop the alluring photo, and wowed her vast base of admirers with her sensual posture and eye-catching outfit. Photographed in a picturesque setting, one overlooking lush greenery, the gorgeous model showcased her spectacular physique in a pink minidress – specifically chosen to mirror the color of rosé wine.

For her latest Instagram update, the 29-year-old stunner poured her hourglass figure into a tight-fitting pink minidress, a curve-hugging sleeveless number that left very little to the imagination. Boasting a seductive cheetah-print pattern, the dangerously short garment clung to the sinuous contour of her statuesque frame, highlighting her killer curves.

Danielle teamed up her skimpy dress with a pair of nude strappy heels. She styled her platinum-blond tresses in luscious waves, which beautifully framed her gorgeous face, and let her long golden locks freely cascade down her back and shoulder in a neat, well-put-together fashion.

The stunning lingerie model cut a sexy, yet elegant figure in her stylish apparel. Posing under an opulent garden archway, one adorned with lavish hot-pink roses, Danielle put on a leggy display in the thigh-skimming dress. Standing at the bottom of a wooden staircase, in between two massive potted plants that were almost as tall as she was, the blond-haired beauty flaunted her endless pins in the skin-baring snap, to the delight of her many fans.

Not one to shy away from showing some serious skin in torrid lingerie shots, the Canadian bombshell proudly showcased her long, lean legs in the head-turning outfit. Her scanty dress gave fans a generous view of her chiseled thighs, while also showing off her slender ankles and toned, sculpted calves.

Danielle looked nothing short of spectacular in her daring minidress. The gorgeous blonde was a vision in pink in her animal-print outfit. With her feet comfortably resting on a faux grass rug, Danielle modeled the curve-clinging garment with a radiant smile on her face and a heavy dose of sex appeal. A handful of rose petals sprinkled at her feet gave the shot a whimsical air, perfectly tying together with the party theme.

“Im [sic] a Barbie girl in a Barbie world,” Danielle captioned her photo.

And, sure enough, her fans didn’t hesitate to reply.

“Let’s go party,” wrote one person, appearing to be continuing the lyrics of Aqua’s iconic “Barbie Girl” 1997 hit.

“My fav [sic] Barbie,” penned another, adding a sparkling-heart emoji for emphasis.

“That’s my favorite song! you got them LEGS!” read a third comment, trailed by a string of flattering emoji.

“You’re more beautiful then Barbie!” commented a fourth Instagram user.