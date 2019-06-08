Jordyn Woods Goes Braless And See-Through, Gets Asked About Her VIP ‘Partying’ With Kylie Jenner

Jordyn Woods has made major headlines in the last 24 hours. The former best friend to Kylie Jenner is said to have “[partied]” with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star last night. Earlier today, TMZ reported both girls being at Bootsy Bellows nightclub for a birthday party honoring their mutual friend Stassie Karanikolaou. They were in the venue’s VIP area.

Jordyn and Kylie being in the same venue might be all over the news, but the information seems to have trickled over to Jordyn’s social media. Her latest Instagram update is seeing the reported event probed, although the snap itself doesn’t appear to have anything to do with the Kylie Cosmetics CEO.

Jordyn went fully braless for her June 8 update. The SECNDNTURE founder wore a daringly sheer black number, and the strapless dress was fairly see-through at the chest. The skin underneath the material was also sending out quite the display. With refined fabrics and Woods’ sleek hair though, the finish was classy.

The comments section might be throwing out praise, but it’s picked up on TMZ‘s report.

“Did you run into Kylie last night,” one fan asked.

The comment received over 38 likes in five hours. It also launched 19 comments in that time frame. One user appeared to be awaiting “the blogs” to cover the news. They were informed by another fan to check TMZ.

Of course, the initial probe launched a discussion that quickly turned into opinions over Jordyn and Kylie’s friendship – Jordyn hasn’t been spotted with the Kylie Skin founder since her February cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. One user seemed willing to offer a summary of their thoughts, per their comment.

“That was Kyle’s [sic] new Jordyn. I also think they set her up by inviting her and then make her feel unwanted or left out.”

Loading...

TMZ did not mention invites. The media outlet simply stated that both Woods and Jenner were “[partying]”at the same venue. It also noted the arrival of Khloe’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Woods was spotted leaving the venue in a vehicle with Jaden Smith. Given that she was giving TMZ’s cameras the middle finger, the model didn’t seem in the mood for press coverage.

Jordyn nonetheless looked fresh-faced and stunning in today’s update. She was called a “beautiful queen” and “very pretty” by other fans. Many, however, mentioned her former best friend in one way or another.

Jordyn has 9.9 million Instagram followers. Kylie still followers her.