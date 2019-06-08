Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Killer Abs In Skimpy Black Tube Top

Once again, Emily Ratajkowski has hit up New York City in style.

As fans of the beauty know, the brunette bombshell recently celebrated her 28th birthday with a huge shindig in the Big Apple. But earlier today, Emily was spotted out and about and appeared to be already recovered from her party as she stepped out in the Big Apple for lunch.

Photos published by The Daily Mail show Ratajkowski looking bright-eyed and bushy-tailed during her stroll.

In the images, Emily shows off her incredible figure as she roams the streets. The 28-year-old looks stunning in the tiniest black tube top that hugs all of her curves while also showing off her toned and tanned abs to onlookers. She paired the look with some high-waisted jeans and a pair of silver sneakers in the casual, but sexy look.

To shield her eyes from the sun, Emily sported a pair of oversized sunglasses and appeared to be wearing minimal makeup for the outing. Emily dressed up the look with a long, gold-chained necklace and a gold watch worn on her wrist. The bombshell also wore a red snakeskin purse slung across her shoulder and a serious look on her face.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Emily rocked a skimpy bikini to celebrate her birthday. In the image, Emily sported a string bikini with black polka dots, leaving very little to the imagination of her followers. In the caption of the image, the beauty thanked her fans for all of the birthday love.

“You guys make me blush. Thank you for all the bday wishes! I’m so truly grateful,” Ratajkowski said along with the post.

And prior to her birthday, Emily had been showing off her killer curves in a number of sexy snapshots on Instagram. As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Ratajkowski was seen promoting a polka dot bathing suit from her Inamorata line with a retro-themed photo. In the photo, Emily posed against a pastel-hued background while striking a pose in one of her sexiest outfits to date.

Loading...

While clad in a black-and-white polka dot swimsuit, Emily left little to the imagination, spilling out of the top of the ensemble. The middle of the swimsuit featured a few strips of black-and-white fabric, showing off the stunner’s toned and tanned abs. The bombshell playfully grabbed at her bikini bottoms in the photo pulling them up near her navel, showing off plenty of leg in the process. For the funky look, Emily also rocked a pair of sparkly pink roller skates with blue laces.

Her fun line features everything from bikinis, to bodysuits, to one-piece swimsuits.