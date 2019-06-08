Jasmine Sanders Dons Skimpy Gray Bikini On Instagram, Teases That She Can’t Wait To Get Out Of It

Sports Illustrated model Jasmine Sanders turned up the heat on Instagram on Saturday when she posted a series of photos of herself rocking an itty bitty gray bikini on Instagram. But the most seductive aspect of the post was the caption in which the 27-year-old beauty hinted that she might be taking her swimsuit off soon because she hates tan lines.

As you can expect, her fans went wild in the comments section.

“Ok, when are you gonna take it off?” one infatuated fan asked.

“You’re the hottest addition to SI Swimsuit @golden_barbie,” another fan wrote. “So glad you got to work with them. Waiting for the Rookie of the Year announcement!! You need to be back next year.”

This isn’t the first time that Jasmine has added a cheeky caption to one of her Instagram photos.

“I swear I have panties on,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post from last week. In the post, she was also wearing a tiny bikini but in that one, the bottoms are thong cut and are barely visible in the photo.

These captions indicate how adept the model is at harnessing social media for getting and keeping the attention of her fanbase.

As People Magazine notes, her huge presence on Instagram has led to a long list of opportunities. She had done campaigns for companies like Reebok, Aldo, and Quay eyewear. She was also the face of the Ugg x Jeremy Scott collaboration a couple of years ago.

But Jasmine once confessed that she wasn’t that interested in using the platform to market herself when she first started using it.

“I honestly started using Instagram for their filters. I would upload just to steal the filter and later delete, until I noticed that people actually started liking my posts and my style,” she said in an interview with Vogue

“I’ve always had a feeling that social media would be a great outlet to share my genuine thoughts and feelings, but I never expected my following to be like this.”

But her fame wasn’t the result of overnight success. In 2016, she told Fashionista that she actually started modeling when she was 13-years-old and was discovered while she was in South Carolina. Her handle, “golden_barbie” was derived from a childhood nickname likely inspired by her sunshine colored hair.

As for Instagram photo tips, the social media stared offered a couple, make sure your lighting is “amazing” and don’t be afraid to play with props.