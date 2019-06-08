Lisa Vanderpump Gets Hollywood Award, Talks ‘RHOBH’ Exit During L.A. Pride Event

Beleaguered Lisa Vanderpump was called out at The Hollywood Museum, being honored with the prestigious Hollywood Legacy Award at the 7th annual Real to Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTs in Hollywood ceremony held on Thursday. Then, today on Instagram, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) cast member sincerely gave thanks to the City of Los Angeles, among others, for picking her for this great honor.

The 58-year-old British restauranteur exclaimed, “What a wonderful way to kick off #Pride weekend.” In the same post, she also saluted fellow LGBTQ+ advocate and community member, Lily Tomlin, for her Trail Blazer Award.

Accompanying the post, one Instagram follower told Lisa how she felt about this new award, stating, “This is why you don’t need RHOBH, you’re too good for it, Lisa! Love you! Congrats!”

Another said, “You are such a legacy! The real queen of Beverly hills! Love you so much Lisa!”

Outside the event while speaking to news reporters, including Extra, the reality star called the new honor “poignant.” At that point, Vanderpump admitted “the demise of Housewives” took a toll on her.

“The last year was a very negative year for me. I feel now we are moving forward. [RHOBH has] their resolution. I just had a horrible time doing the show and with the women and it was a very sad time of my life and it wasn’t made any better and so I decided to walk away,” she told Extra‘s Mario Lopez on June 6.

Loading...

On Friday, the former Londoner took part in L.A. Pride’s opening ceremony, held in West Hollywood. As seen above, the popular personality supported the LGBTQ+ community by wearing a huge floppy hat done up in fuzzy fabric made of rainbow colors. Her purple satin overcoat went all the way down to the ground, nearly covering the black maxi she had on underneath the luxurious garment.

The festivities, enjoyed by Lisa at Hollywood Park, included an hour-long concert by Paul Abdul, Vogue’s Ball and Drag Show, and a performance by Todrick Hall.

This member of the Vanderpump clan has put her feel-bad RHOBH role behind her but she hasn’t forgotten the areas of her life that shine. A keen dog lover who is the personality behind The Vanderpump Dog Foundation charity, this active Hollywood-ite also supports The Trevor Project, Race to Erase MS, and Human Rights Campaign. She and her husband, Ken Todd, own 26 restaurants, clubs, and bars in London, Los Angeles and beyond, and Lisa Vanderpump continues on in her reality TV role for Vanderpump Rules on Bravo.