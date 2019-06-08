Tony Rodham, The Youngest Brother Of Hillary Clinton, Dead At 65

The cause of death of Tony Rodham has yet to be publicly revealed.

It is a difficult day for former Democratic presidential candidate and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her family. She has just announced on Twitter that her youngest brother, Tony Rodham, has passed away. He was 65-years-old and the third child of Hugh Ellsworth Rodham and Dorothy Emma Howell. His cause of death has not yet been revealed publicly, according to ABC News.

Rodham’s first marriage was to Nicole Boxer, a former U.S. Democratic Senator from California. The pair were married on May 28, 1994. At the time, Rodham’s famous brother in law, Bill Clinton, was the President of the United States. Thus, Rodham was able to hold his wedding at the White House, with 25o guests in attendance. The ceremony itself took place in the luxurious Rose Garden. Boxer and Rodham had one son in 1995 named Zachary. However, the couple were separated by 2000 and officially divorced by 2001. He then married Megan Madden, whom he settled down with in Vienna, Virginia. They had two children together, Simon and Fiona.

Throughout his lifetime, Rodham took on a wide variety of roles and experimented in many professions. His roles included that of a prison guard, insurance salesman, and repo man. While Bill Clinton was president, Rodham worked as an outreach coordinator for the Democratic National Committee. Later in life, he worked as a private detective and a business investor.

Hillary Clinton announces death of younger brother Tony Rodham https://t.co/gpPaY77dBG — The Guardian (@guardian) June 8, 2019

When Hillary Clinton decided to run for office the first time in 2008, Rodham stepped up to assist with his sister’s campaign. However, instead of securing the Democratic party’s nomination, she would end up publicly supporting Barack Obama, who of course would go on to become the first African American president of the United States.

On the afternoon of June 8, Hillary Clinton shared the devastating news with the world. The former presidential candidate expressed her difficulty to describe the loss in words. She spoke of her younger brother’s ability to cheer up everyone around him and praised him for being a family oriented man.

Loading...

“We lost my brother Tony last night. It’s hard to find words, my mind is flooded with memories of him today. When he walked into a room he’d light it up with laughter. He was kind, generous, & a wonderful husband to Megan & father to Zach, Simon, & Fiona. We’ll miss him very much.”

Comedian Kathy Griffin responded to Clinton’s tweet with her own memory of Rodham.