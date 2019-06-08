‘Jane The Virgin’ Gets Series Finale Date

The CW’s Jane The Virgin has received its official series finale date, according to a report from TV Line.

The telenovela-inspired series first aired in 2014 and introduced audiences to Jane Gloriana Villanueva, a 23-year-old virgin and aspiring writer, played by Gina Rodriguez. Jane lives with her carefree mother Xiomara “Xo” Gloriana Villanueva, played by Andrea Navedo, and her super-religious grandmother Alba Gloriana Villanueva, played by Ivonne Coll. During a visit to the gynecologist, Jane is accidentally artificially inseminated with another man’s sperm while already in a relationship with Michael Cordero Jr., played by Brett Dier.

Later, Jane meets the father of her child, Rafael Solano, played by Justin Baldoni, and after hearing his story, she agrees to give birth to the baby and turn over custody to him and his wife Petra, played by Yael Grobglas. Jane eventually breaks off her relationship with Michael and soon finds herself having feelings for Rafael, who is newly divorced, but that relationship is short-lived and she ends up marrying Michael in the Season 2 finale.

Jane also gives birth to a healthy baby boy, Mateo Gloriano Rogelio Solano Villanueva, who she decides to keep and raise as her own.

In Season 3, Jane becomes a widow after Michael’s unexpected death. While searching for a letter Michael left for her, she reunites with ex-boyfriend Adam, played by Tyler Posey, and the two begin dating. Adam later leaves for a job offer and Jane realizes her feelings Rafael never went away.

The couple tried to make it work, but after several major complications, including Michael’s return, Rafael decided a friendship would be the best thing for them. It’s unclear whether the two will repair their relationship but fans will find out soon enough, as the series finale is set to air next month.

The series finale is the 18th episode of Season 5, which means there are only nine episodes left until the show goes off the air. The final episode of Jane The Virgin airs on July 31.

And Jane isn’t the only heroine saying goodbye this Summer. The report from TV Line also stated the network’s zombie series, iZombie, starring Rose McIver as Olivia “Liv” Moore, will also end after five seasons. The series finale for iZombie will air on Thursday, August 1.

Loading...

Fans of the telenovela have been looking forward to a spin-off, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“We are big fans of [showrunner] Jennie Urman and Gina [Rodriguez] and we had great appreciation of what they did,” CW president Mark Pedowitz said, according to Digital Spy.

“We have reached out to Jennie and if she wishes we are very interested in pursuing a potential other spin-off for Jennie. It’s in her court.”

As for iZombie, there has been no talk of a spin-off but co-creator Rob Thomas said the final season should be enough to “get to the end of our story.”