Bella Thorne Spills Out Of String Bikini, Admits She Needs ‘A Stoner To Share These Joints’

Bella Thorne comes with an edge. The offbeat actress is known for refusing to conform to norms – her latest Instagram update certainly isn’t sending out Hollywood’s polished edge. It is, however, sending out one of the industry’s most natural beauties. Likewise, a fair amount of cleavage and what appears to be some marijuana indulgence.

On June 8, Bella updated her Instagram. Two snaps showed the 21-year-old lying on her bed. The low-key setting was a touch messy, but fans are unlikely to be paying attention to the decor. They’ve got their favorite star lying in a tiny string bikini, and she hasn’t held back on flaunting her physique. Clad in a black-and-tan two-piece with string ties, Bella lay on her bed with an air of confidence, mystery, and a vibe that suggested she might be a touch out of it.

In the first snap, Bella appeared to be rolling a joint. In the second, she used one hand to hold it and the other to toy with her bikini brief’s string.

A caption had invited anyone else into the drug to join her. It’s inclusion all-around today.

Fans have been replying.

“girl me if ur buying,” one wrote.

Bella replied that she’s “always buying.”

Other comments probed Bella on her recent breakups. One fan seemed to have Bella’s recent relationship history all summed up, per their comment.

“You had 2 stoner partners and you toyed with their hearts and broke them. They’re better off without you because now maybe they can grow instead of being weighed down by you. I loved you bella but you’ve proven to me that you arent [sic] deserving.”

The comment seems somewhat harsh. Bella has split from her boyfriend Mod Sun and girlfriend Tana Mongeau. The latter appears to have been an amicable breakup. In early May, Bella posted a snap of herself with Mongeau. The photo (seen above) confirmed that the exes weren’t dating anymore, but it did suggest that they’re still on good terms.

Today seems to be all about the cleavage-flaunting bikini and marijuana, though. Bella seemed keen to indulge in the recreational drug. Her post had racked up over 500,000 likes within two hours of going live. It also appeared to have raked in the comments. Over 6,800 were left within the same time frame.

Bella has 19.5 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by high-profile celebrities including Nicki Minaj, Dua Lipa, and Chloe Grace Moretz.