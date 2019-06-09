British Lingerie Model Rhian Sugden Stuns In Barely-There Black Bikini

British lingerie model Rhian Sugden is no stranger to flaunting her voluptuous figure on social media. In fact, she treats her fans to multiple racy snaps every week and shares them across all of her social media accounts.

The model recently took to her Instagram and Twitter accounts and stunned her admirers with a beach selfie which sent temperatures instantly soaring.

In the selfie, Rhian could be seen flaunting her enviable assets and never-ending cleavage through her skimpy black bikini — a move that immediately sent a wave of excitement through her fans.

In terms of her aesthetics, Rhian wore minimal makeup, comprising some soft-pink lip color that accentuated her plump lips. She accessorized with a delicate silver pendant and a pair of black sunglasses to keep it stylish.

The picture was captured against the beautiful backdrop of the sea, while Rhian flashed her signature smile to pose for the picture.

On Instagram, the picture garnered 17,300 likes and 260-plus comments whereas the same picture racked up almost 2,500 likes, 74 replies and almost a hundred retweets on Twitter which shows that her fans and followers fell in love with the picture.

Commenting on the snap, one person wrote on Twitter that didn’t even notice that there was a beach in the picture, which implies that his attention was only focused on Rhian’s cleavage.

Another one said that Rhian looks absolutely gorgeous in the picture. Other fans posted sexually-explicit comments on the pic, many of which were later removed in accordance with Twitter’s policy.

Prior to posting the said picture, Rhian shared a sexy snap with her fans wherein she could be seen wearing a skimpy, neon-pink bikini that perfectly hugged her curvaceous figure and allowed her to flaunt her cleavage as well as her enviable thighs through its high-cut design.

In the caption, she announced that she’d be heading for her much-awaited honeymoon soon.

Off on my belated honeymoon this week! Ridiculously excited! Here’s the start of the holiday spam (from my dressing room) – trying on outfits whilst packing my suitcase ✌???????? pic.twitter.com/qLJiLBgZ0b — Rhian Sugden (@Rhianmarie) June 3, 2019

She also posted a picture wherein she was featured rocking a yellow bikini while she dived into the ocean for snorkeling.

The picture amassed more than 500 likes, 44 replies, and 15 retweets shortly after having been posted. Fans, per usual, showered the model with various complimentary comments and phrases, while others asked her to share her honeymoon experience with them later on.

According to an article by The Daily Mail, Rhian married her long-term boyfriend, Oliver Mellor — a British actor and former personal trainer — in September 2018. Per the piece, the two celebrities tied the knot in a blissful ceremony by the Mediterranean sea. The wedding was attended by the couple’s close friends and family.