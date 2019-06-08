Kate Beckinsale Flaunts Cleavage & Chiseled Thighs In Strapless Minidress

Kate Beckinsale made a bold fashion statement at the Moschino Resort 2020 runway show in Los Angeles on Friday night. The fabulous 45-year-old actress turned heads at the swanky soiree – hosted at the Universal Studios backlot in Hollywood – after pouring her age-defying figure into a show-stopping dark gray minidress.

Known for her impeccable sense of style, Kate made a glamorous public appearance at the upscale event, rocking a dazzling Moschino frock – a stylish strapless design from the brand’s spring 2019 collection. The exquisite minidress was complete with elegant white detailing and a glittery finish, and featured an elaborate bow in the front, which highlighted Kate’s taut waistline.

The Widow star looked every inch the siren in her glimmering dress, which she teamed with matching evening gloves and a matching tiny hat. Kate flaunted her hourglass figure in the tight-fitting number, which clung to every curve in sight, putting her enviable physique on full display.

The gorgeous actress showed a generous amount of cleavage in the plunging minidress. Boasting a low-cut sweetheart neckline, which flattered her décolletage area, the daring garment drew all of the attention to her generous bust, while also showcasing her sculpted shoulders and toned, slender arms. At the same time, the dangerously short dress offered an ample view of her long, lean legs, showing off her chiseled thighs and muscular calves.

To add more pizzazz to her attire, Kate slipped into a pair of sheer nude tights, which sported black detailing that looked like a marker-scribbled pattern stretching all across the length of her supple pins. She added height to her frame with black pointy pumps and accessorized with statement drop-down earrings.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kate gave fans a glimpse of her eye-popping outfit in a sultry photo shared to Instagram ahead of the Moschino fashion show. For the snapshot in question, the Underworld alum posed from the side, turning her back halfway toward the camera to showcase her perky posterior.

Posted shortly before Kate headed out to the Moschino Resort show, the pic gave a detailed look of the sparkling Moschino frock from behind. Wanting to show off her outfit in its entirety, the Serendipity actress shared another eye-catching photo after the event. This time around, Kate modeled the thigh-skimming dress from the front, thereby giving a complete view of the chic frock.

Captured right at the scene, at the famous Universal Studios backlot, the new snapshot – which she shared to Instagram on Saturday morning – appeared to be taken right in front of the quaint little houses of Wisteria Lane, the fictional street at the center of the popular TV series, Desperate Housewives.

“Is that Wisteria Lane?!?,” asked one of Kate’s fans in the comments section of her post.

“Westeria [sic] lane,” remarked another, while a third person quipped, “I’d be fully in for this Desperate Housewives reboot.”

Accompanying the photo was a video taken during the Moschino fashion show. The short clip showcased a couple of runway models parading around in extravagant, grungy apparel.

In classic Kate Beckinsale style, the quick-witted actress penned a hilarious caption for her post. Talking about the Moschino fashion show, Kate wrote, “loved it until I sat on the gifted hairbrush on my seat and even then, wildly entertained,” adding a blue heart emoji for emphasis.

Earlier today, the Van Helsing star treated her 3 million Instagram followers to a third Moschino show-related post. About an hour ago, Kate took to the popular social media platform to drop yet another video shot at the event, and earned some viral attention in the process.

Just like her previous Instagram update, the new clip was filmed at the scenic location, showing the picturesque set in greater detail. In the footage, Kate is seen strutting her stuff in the spectacular Moschino dress as she walks along the iconic movie-set street at the arm of pal Markus Molinari.

Her latest video immediately became a fan-favorite, garnering over 95,000 likes; considerably more than the previous two posts. In addition, 144 left a comment under the clip, the vast majority praising the English beauty for her incredible looks.

“Are you the most gorgeous human that ever graced the Earth or what?” said one person.

“Oh so meow meow meow meow meow,” read another message, trailed by a string of flattering emoji.