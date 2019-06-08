Heidi Klum Dances In A Bikini, Sports Rainbow Body Paint To Celebrate Pride Month

Heidi Klum is dancing for joy in a bikini — or dancing for pride, to be more specific.

The supermodel and Project Runway star took to Instagram to share a short video of herself rocking a bikini and some rainbow body paint to celebrate the start of Pride Month. In the caption, Klum wrote some words of thanks and encouragement for all the community has done for her.

“Celebrating & supporting all of those in the LGBTQ+ community today… and every day. Thank you for educating, inspiring and continually fighting for a world that is tolerant and equal,” she wrote.

The video was a huge hit with her fans, with supporters from all over the world thanking her for the support she has shown to the community.

Klum had become an icon to the LGBT community through her work on the show, which helped elevate the openly gay Tim Gunn to the peak of celebrity status and featured a number of openly gay contestants. The two last year announced that they would be bringing the show to an end as they shifted to a new Netflix fashion series.

“After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying ‘auf Wiedersehen’ to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create,” Klum said in a statement about her departure, via BuzzFeed News. “I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart.”

It’s likely that the rainbow body paint Instagram post will not be the last of Heidi Klum’s involvement in Pride Month. She has been active in LGBT causes, participating in a number of events including marching with her children in the New York City Pride Parade (video can be seen on a Daily Mail report on the parade).

Loading...

Pride Month has taken on a greater significance this year. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in New York City, considered a seminal moment in the LGBT rights movement and the impetus for what has become the modern pride parades.

Aside from Heidi Klum, a number of other celebrities have taken part in LGBT events and shared posts celebrating Pride Month. There are events planned across the country including an entire month of events across New York City, culminating with the Pride Parade that marks the exact anniversary of the demonstrations and rioting at the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village that sparked the movement.