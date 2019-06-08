Emily Ratajkowski Sends Out Birthday Cake Cleavage On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski might represent unattainable perfection, but this supermodel turns older like the rest of us. Emily turned 28 years old yesterday. Her June 7 birthday was celebrated on Instagram with a sizzling bikini update and new tattoo, but there’s a bit of an afterparty going on.

On June 8, EmRata updated her account. The post appeared to be this model’s chance to share how she spent her special night. By the looks of it, Emily had a fantastic time. The snap included a birthday cake with candles – and not just any cake. The decorated piece came complete with a photograph of Ratajkowski on the top. Emily’s update showed her posing in front of it, semi-smiling, and leaning forward. While the brunette wasn’t rocking her trademark two-pieces, she did appear to be sending fans some cleavage.

Casually dressed in jeans, a light blue shirt, and a white top, EmRata looked stylish and modish. Leaning forward might not have thrown out the levels of cleavage normally seen from this sensation, but Emily’s neckline was likely drawing the eye for some of her fans.

Emily’s caption came with a lot of thanks – as The Daily Mail reports, EmRata got herself a birthday tattoo on her lower back. The 28-year-old’s caption had thanked her tattoo artists alongside brands and individuals.

Emily’s 28th birthday also turned out to be quite a social media event. As The Daily Mail reports, celebrities wishing the model a happy birthday included Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian, and Kim’s former assistant Stephanie Shepherd.

EmRata now appears to have her world-famous nickname tattooed near her world-famous rear. The eye-catching new ink was posted to Emily’s Instagram in video form.

Fans haven’t been ignoring today’s post, though.

“HBD EM,” one wrote.

“I would give up my 401k to attend a party w her” was another comment.

Clearly, EmRata is popular. The Sports Illustrated model shot to fame in 2013 after appearing in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” video. Now an international megastar and modeling icon, Emily is an A-List celebrity, fashion symbol, and entrepreneur. Her Inamorata lingerie and swimwear line is proving immensely popular. That might have something to do with the fact that Ratajkowski models the merch herself. Inamorata’s CEO and spokesperson regularly takes to social media in the brand’s thong or athleisurewear looks – something about Emily wearing her own designs is getting the thumbs-up.

Emily has 23 million Instagram followers. She is followed by high-profile celebrities including Ariana Grande, Kendall Jenner, Priyanka Chopra, and Bella Thorne.