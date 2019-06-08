Canadian Comedy ‘Letterkenny’ Picked Up As Hulu Original

As the 3.1 million users who frequent the Hulu Facebook page know, the request for more episodes of Letterkenny is a very common occurrence in the visitor’s post section.

For those who haven’t had a chance to watch the series, all six seasons – as well as a Valentine’s Day special – are available for streaming via Hulu. In fact, the series first made its debut on Hulu last year. Previously, the comedy was only available to Canadian viewers through the streaming app, CraveTV.

The series debuted on CraveTV three years ago before airing on The Comedy Network in 2017. Starring Jared Keeso, Nathan Dales, Dylan Playfair, Andrew Herr, Tyler Johnston, Alexander De Jordy, K. Trevor Wilson, and Michelle Mylett, Letterkenny centers around the lives of Wayne, Daryl, and their friends in the tiny town of Letterkenny, Ontario.

During the introduction of every episode, the series highlights the town of Letterkenny being home to just 5,000 residents.

Fortunately, it appears as if the Hulu gods have seen and answered the prayers of subscribers as the Canadian comedy has officially been picked up as a Hulu Original. Deadline confirms that not only has the series been picked up but a Season 7 is slated for release in just a few months.

While Hulu is acquiring streaming rights to all six seasons of Letterkenny, Season 7 marks the first season the series will be produced as a Hulu Original. According to Deadline, Hulu sealed the deal with New Metric Media and DHX Media. Under the new deal, additional seasons beyond Season 7 would also be labeled as a Hulu Original.

Deadline was also pleased to inform American fans of the series that Letterkenny Live! will also be making its way into the United States with shows in New York, Chicago, and Minneapolis this month.

Hulu’s Senior Vice President of Originals, Craig Erwich, confirmed to Deadline that Letterkenny was just the type of content subscribers were itching for.

“We know from the current success of our Original comedy series’ Ramy, Shrill, and Pen15 that our subscribers are looking for hilarious, unique and engaging programming. Letterkenny checks all of these boxes and then some. Since we first premiered season one last summer, the fan-following and conversation around the series has gained exciting momentum. We’re proud to have the show join the Hulu family.”

Season 7 – which is slated for a release date on October 14 – will be six episodes long. During the latest installment, Wayne and his friends will set out on a new venture as they establish an agricultural call-in show.