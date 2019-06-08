Canadian Lingerie Model Danielle Knudson Shoots Perfect Hoops, Flaunts Insane Body In Biker Shorts & Crop Top

The blonde stunner showed her support for the Toronto Raptors by sharing her own basketball video on Instagram.

Danielle Knudson is an avid basketball fan. The gorgeous Canadian lingerie model has been deeply invested in the 2018-2019 NBA Finals, which pits her favorite team, the Toronto Raptors, against the Golden State Warriors. The Raptors seized a 3-1 lead after yesterday’s game.

As it turns out, the Canadian bombshell is quite skilled at the game herself and can do more than just cheer for her team. In fact, Danielle seems to be quite handy with a basketball and appears to be just as talented at shooting hoops as she is at shooting for steamy lingerie campaigns.

On Saturday, the 29-year-old stunner took to her Instagram page to show her support for the Raptors by sharing her own basketball video. Posted just one day after the Raptors beat the Warriors 105-92 in Game 4, the short clip saw Danielle work her magic on the basketball court, to the delight of her fans.

Dressed in all-black leisurewear and rocking a red cap with a large Raptors logo emblazoned in white all over the front side, the stunning lingerie model showed off her sporting chops, shooting some perfect hoops for the camera.

“Just like game 4 [sic] shooting and scoring,” the ravishing model captioned her video, ending the sentence with a cheeky emoji.

“Toronto leads 3-1, let’s go Raptorsssss,” she added.

Danielle put on a very energetic display in her latest Instagram update. The dynamic video saw the model strut her stuff on the court in between shooting hoops like a pro. After each score, Danielle showed off her playful side by breaking into a little victory dance, which made her look completely adorable.

For her day of fun on the basketball court, the blonde-haired beauty slipped into a snug ensemble made up of a pair of tight-fitting biker shorts and a tiny crop top. The model flaunted her insane body in the curve-hugging outfit, baring her midriff to expose her incredibly flat stomach and washboard abs.

The skimpy crop top ended just below her chest, drawing attention toward her busty assets. Meanwhile, her curve-clinging biker shorts – which included semi-sheer detailing in the thigh area – put her chiseled legs and pert derriere on full display.

Aside from adding a splash of color with the red cap, Danielle played up the chromatic contrast by sliding on a pair of white sneakers, ones that coordinated with the white Raptors logo on her cap.

As expected, her new video stirred a lot of reaction from her 460,000 Instagram followers, garnering more than 9,600 likes in addition to 46 comments.

“Yes girl,” wrote one of her fans, ending their post with a winking-face emoji.

“Wonder Woman,” penned another, using the same emoji for emphasis.

“Ill [sic] play you 1 on 1,” read a third message, trailed by a string of flattering emoji, which were of the heart, clapping-hands, and love-eyes variety.

Loading...

“Put her in coach!!!!,” commented one particularly ardent fan, adding a trio of fire emoji at the end of their message.

A fifth, basketball-enthusiast fan had this to say.

“The raptors [sic] must love you rooting for them. And soon to be champions.”

This is not the first time that Danielle has voiced her support for the Toronto Raptors on Instagram during the NBA Finals. On Thursday, the Alberta-born beauty posted another alluring video that showed her cheering for her team as she watched the Raptors vs. Warriors Game 3 on TV.

In the clip in question, a braless Danielle is seen laughing and shaking her booty as she enthusiastically takes in the game with a large glass of wine in hand. Wearing black leggings and a matching barely-there crop top – one complete with spaghetti straps, which beautifully flattered her décolletage area – the lingerie model showed quite a bit of cleavage in her sporty attire. Danielle topped off her look with white, high-heel ankle boots. A Raptors fan through and through, she donned a black sweatshirt tied around her waist, one showcasing the team’s name and logo.