Vicky Pattison Flaunts Bodacious Beach Body In Mint Green Swimsuit

Former Geordie Shore cast member Vicki Pattison grabbed the attention of her 4.3 million Instagram followers when she posted a flirty snapshot of herself rocking a gorgeous piece of 90s inspired swimwear.

The stunning mint green colored one-piece definitely gave off some Baywatch vibes, with its high-cut style bottom and low scoop neckline. The suit featured a thing slate colored decorative belt which helped accentuate the reality star’s waist and draw viewers’ attention upward to her neck and amply-sized bosom.

The spaghetti strap swimwear flaunted Vicky’s long, lean legs and the bronzed golden tan that covered her from head to toe. Pattison wore her shoulder-length auburn tresses in loose waves around her face and finished off the look with a pair of aviator glasses, along with a “less is more” natural makeup look.

In just over 24 hours since the snap was posted on Instagram, the photo has received more than 43,000 likes and nearly 200 comments. The comment section is a mixed bag, complete with the normal praises and fan adoration.

One commenter openly declared that he would enjoy “making love” to Vicki while another fan praised the reality queen for putting on some weight and showing off a gorgeous natural figure.

“I LOVE that you’ve become a little more curvy,” the fan wrote before gushing about how amazing her body was.

A third follower went in a different direction, publicly pondering why they were following Vicki in the first place. “Do you have anything other than this in your repetoire? I started following you because you were hilarious…” The individual ended the displeased comment noting that they preferred her more thought-provoking and entertaining posts over those flashing her body.

In addition to getting lots of attention for this sassy swimsuit snap, Pattison also got a lot of likes for a much more somber Instagram post, which acknowledged the one-year anniversary of the death of her late best friend, Paul Burns.

According to The Sun, Burns passed away unexpectedly in 2018, shortly after Pattison’s 31st birthday. Vicky shared an old photo of Paul and herself with a touching heartfelt post that had her friends and fans leaving their support and condolences.

“I want you to know that my life hasn’t been the same. That I’ve missed you every day and that I’ve thought about you often. Paul Burns, you were too good for us and too good for this world. I’ll always love you.”

According to a separate piece by The Sun, the TV personalities fans were also sent into a frenzy after catching a glimpse of how well-endowed her boyfriend, Ercan Ramadan, was.