Polish Instagram Sensation Veronica Bielik Busts Out Of An Animal-Print Bikini In Recent Snap

Polish Instagram model Veronica Bielik, who is well-known for posting racy and skin-baring photos almost every week, recently took to her page and left her 2 million fans thoroughly impressed with the sexy share.

In the snap, the model could be seen kneeling down on the deck of a boat, wearing a barely-there animal print bikini that left little to the imagination of the viewers. Flashing her enviable cleavage, taut stomach, well-toned legs, and major underboob through the cut-out design of the bikini top, the model sent temperatures immediately soaring with the sexy photograph.

The model accessorized with a delicate gold pendant and let her tresses down. She wore a full face of makeup, ran a hand through her hair, and flashed a smile to melt many hearts.

Per the geotag, the risque photograph was captured in Sardinia — a large Italian island in the Mediterranean Sea — while she informed her fans in the caption that the skimpy bikini was from online clothing brand Fashion Nova, which is quite popular among Instagram models.

Within a few hours of having been posted, the picture accrued close to 68,000 likes and 830-plus comments which shows that fans totally loved the picture, especially the generous display of skin that titillated them.

Commenting on the snap, one of her fans wrote that he is in love with the model, while another one said that Veronica is the sexiest model alive.

A third one opined that Veronica is the most beautiful woman on Instagram, adding that he would like to go to Poland and take her out on a date.

The remaining fans, per usual, used various complimentary comments and phrases to praise the hottie and called her “true goddess,” “extremely hot,” “amazingly sexy,” and “wife material.”

Still others opted for a more millennial way and used heart, kiss and fire emojis to express their admiration for the model instead of using long sentences.

A look at her Instagram bio shows that Veronica is not only a fitness model but also has a master’s degree in Law, which proves that she is beauty with brains.

Per an article by Listal, as Veronica’s sexy pictures started getting more and more traction and her follower-base increased, a lot of brands started reaching out to her to promote their products and services.

To date, the model has partnered with many brands, including American energy drink brand Monster Energy, as well as Women’s Best — a popular Austria-based brand for sports nutrition.