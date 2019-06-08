Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Shows Off Killer Curves In Tiny Bra And Scandalous Nude Yoga Pants

Anna Nystrom is heating up Instagram once again — this time in a sultry workout outfit.

Nystrom regularly keeps her fans updated on her life by posting countless videos and photos to her Instagram page. The blonde bombshell is wildly popular on the platform and has already amassed a following of nearly 9 million. In the most recent photo posted to her account, the YouTube star looks flawless in her gym-chic look.

In the image posted to her account, the Swedish model snaps a selfie in the mirror in the gym. Just in front of her appears a number of weights and behind her a few workout machines. Anna shows off her fit physique in a tiny sports bra that leaves almost nothing to the imagination while showing off ample amounts of cleavage to her army of Instagram followers.

Her abs are also on display in the sexy image and she pairs the look with skintight nude yoga pants that accentuate her toned legs. Even though she’s there for a sweat session, Nystrom looks stunning, wearing her long, blonde locks down and straight along with a face full of fresh makeup complete with eyeliner, mascara, and blush.

Since the photo went live on her account, Anna’s followers have gone absolutely wild, giving the photo over 123,000 likes in addition to 1,200 comments. Some followers took to the post to let Anna know how beautiful she looks, while countless others commented on her amazing figure.

“I love your body,” one follower wrote on the post.

“OMG…u r too hot baby.”

“Amazing body so beautiful so lucky,” another fan chimed in.

Over the past few weeks, Anna has been slaying a series of scandalous outfits. As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, the 26-year-old put her body on display in another sexy photo, this time while kneeling on the top of her bed. Clad in a tiny pink crop top and a white skater skirt, Anna looks into the camera, twirling her hand in her hair.

The bombshell’s beautiful body is fully on display with her toned abs and legs taking center stage in the image. Anna wears her long, blonde locks down and curled while also sporting a face full of stunning makeup complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, blush, and matte lipstick. Like her most recent photo, this one earned her plenty of attention from fans, with over 98,000 likes and 1,000-plus comments.

Fans are just waiting to see what sultry post Nystrom comes up with next.